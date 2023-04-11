Mange is an infestation of the skin affecting many mammals and occurring more during colder temperatures. Commonly affecting canines and rarely diagnosed in felines, the problem begins when the immune system of the host does not work properly and cannot keep the mite population controlled. Underlying health issues such as cancer, hypothyroidism, systemic fungal disease, adrenal gland disease, feline leukemia, diabetes and exposure to prescribed cortisone medications can also allow mites to proliferate rapidly and cause visible mange skin issues. Many veterinarians believe that once the mite population is out of control, transmission through physical contact makes mange contagious.

Demodectic mange is caused by a common mite, demodex canis in canines and demodex cati in felines. Mites are tiny arachnids (cousins of the tick and spider). Humans can also have a form of mange. The mites are found in small numbers on the skin of most canines and felines without incidence. The microscopic mites are tiny, cigar-shaped and eight-legged as adults. They live in hair follicles and oil glands. Several can live in one follicle, often proliferating to between 60 and 240 per inch. All canines and felines raised normally by their mothers possess demodectic mange mites. The mites are on the mothers and travel to the young shortly after birth during bonding and nursing, usually resulting in patchy, scaly bald spots in one or two confined areas. Often considered a common ailment of puppies and kittens, localized demodex cases will resolve without treatment 90% of the time. Generalized demodectic manage, in contrast, affects a much larger area and is accompanied with a secondary bacterial infection. This form is often associated with signs of malnourishment, a compromised immune system, endocrine problems, health and medication issues, or hereditary predisposition. The most resistant form of demodectic mange, pododermititis, is confined to the paws and is accompanied by a bacterial infection. These mites are often difficult to locate due to burrowing and require deep biopsies to confirm and properly diagnosis. Generally, the tendency to develop demodectic mange is inherited, so canines and felines that develop mange should not be bred. Parents, siblings and previous offspring of pets with demodectic mange should not be bred either. Wait until any symptoms of mange have resolved prior to performing spay or neuter procedures.

Generally more severe than demodectic mange, sarcastic mange (sarcoptes scabel in canines and notoedic mange in felines), often referred to as scabies, is an infestation of the sarcotes scabel mite (microscopic, oval-shaped, light-colored mite). Generally preferring hairless skin, the female burrows to lay eggs that will hatch in three to 10 days. Once hatched, the larvae molts into a nymphal stage and finally into an adult, moving to the skin's surface. The mite lives in the skin for three to four weeks. Ear flaps, elbows and abdomens are at highest risk for the red, itchy, scaly skin associated with sarcoptic mange.

Mange can cause restlessness, intense itching, sometimes weight loss, chronic scratching, reddened skin, rash, bumps, irritated skin, scabs, hair loss, and patchy thickening and wrinkling of the skin. Secondary skin infections are common. If you suspect your pet has mange, contact your veterinarian for a diagnosis and treatment. Thoroughly machine wash all bedding, collars and harnesses, or replace.

Diagnosis is usually done through skin scrapings reviewed microscopically. Skin biopsies are used to help in diagnosis of sarcoptic mange where the mite burrows deeply into the skin to lay eggs. Medication trials are sometimes prescribed for suspicion of mange without positive skin scraping or biopsy results. Clinical signs and the pet’s history are also reviewed to diagnose mange.

Treatment needs to be prescribed by your veterinarian. The first step is usually isolation to prevent the condition from affecting other pets and humans. Medication is normally prescribed to kill the mites and could be applied, injected or administered by medicated shampoos and dips. Secondary infections and inflammation may need to be treated with antibiotic and anti-inflammatories. Please remember: What is good to use on your canine might be toxic to your feline. Drug compatibility and side effects should be reviewed by your veterinarian. Frequently repeated treatments could also pose a problem for your pet. Check with your veterinarian before beginning any treatment program for mange. And please keep in mind that no matter how bad the case of mange may be, it is treatable and not a death sentence for the animal.