Maurillo: Lilly toxicity can threaten a pet's life

Well Easter 2022 (Sunday, April 17) is about a month away and that usually means picking out flowers. But the very popular choice of a beautiful, bold, fragrant lilly (Easter, Day, Asian, Calla, Peace or Tiger) for your holiday table, bouquets, landscapes or gardens can be toxic to your pet feline.

It is unknown what makes the lilly’s toxic to felines, but it is known that the toxin is water soluble and deadly. There is no antidote. A tiny bite of the flower, stem, leaves or ingestion of pollen can affect the gastrointestinal and nervous systems as well as cause renal (kidney) failure and death.

Diagnosis of lily ingestion is usually based on observation, whether actually witnessing the pet ingesting the plant, finding chewed parts of the plant or seeing parts of the plant in the pet’s vomit. The first signs usually develop in two to six hours and include vomiting, lethargy and lack of appetite. After six to 12 hours, signs include increased thirst and urination, irregular heart rhythm, low blood pressure, tremors and seizures. Once renal failure has begun, the feline will appear dehydrated with lowered urine output, followed by a lack of urination as the kidneys fail, and death. Symptoms of lilly toxicity may mimic the signs seen with raisin and grape toxicity and ethylene glycol (antifreeze) toxicity.

If you believe there is even the slightest chance that your feline has gotten into any type of lilly, seek emergency veterinary care immediately. Time is of the essence when it comes to treating lilly toxicity. If early, aggressive treatment is administered within six hours of ingestion, prognosis is good that the pet will survive. After 12 to 24 hours, however, the prognosis is not as hopeful, even when treatment has been administered. Lilly toxicity has a mortality rate of as high as 100% if left untreated or treated later than 18 hours after exposure.

Treatment needs to be administered by a veterinarian. Inducing vomiting to remove as much of the undigested plant is initiated immediately upon presentation. Activated charcoal may be administered to neutralize any toxins and protect the gastrointestinal tract. Aggressive IV fluid is initiated for at least 48 hours to prevent or treat renal failure. Subcutaneous fluid is not effective. The affected feline will need to be hospitalized for blood chemistry and urine analysis monitoring. Epitheial cast are microscopically visible in the urine of an affected feline. Elevated BUN, creatinine and potassium will be seen 18 hours after ingestion. The veterinarian will review results to determine if treatment has been successful.

Once your feline comes home from the hospital, after successful treatment, there are no long term consequences for lilly toxicity. However, you should monitor your feline’s urination habits, including frequency. Do not allow your feline to have access to lillies to begin with. Having lillies around felines could be their death sentence, no matter how pretty they are in your bouquets, yards or gardens. Prevention is the best way to keep your feline safe. There are numerous beautiful flowering plants that are not toxic. For feline safety, choose safer plants such as daisies, violets or orchids and enjoy a beautiful spring and summer with a healthy pet.

If you suspect your pet has become poisoned by a lilly or part of a lilly, contact you veterinarian immediately. If your veterinarian is unavailable, Auburn is also now fortunate to have Dr. Paula Ospina at Urgent Veterinary Care located at 207 Genesee St. Hours of operation are 6 p.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays and from 6 p.m. Fridays through midnight Sundays. Please be sure to call ahead — (315) 515-3074 or 888-502-4930 — to ensure they are ready to provide the needed emergency care your pet requires.

Robin Maurillo, of Auburn, has worked as a veterinary technician and animal cruelty investigator for several years in central New York.

