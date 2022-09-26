Maurillo: Luxating patella in dogs and a note on new Auburn urgent care facility

I’d like to thank the readers for all of the calls, texts and emails regarding the pet health articles. Your input is very much appreciated and encourages me to write article topics that you request information on.

It has been brought to my attention that there were some inaccuracies in the August article regarding the new Urgent Veterinary Care facility in Auburn. The facility has 15-plus current employees (three doctors including Dr. Pantin, not Dr. Panting, three to four licensed veterinary technicians and support staff, some of which are starting their LVT training.

All readers are encouraged to check the website (info@urgentcare.vet), or call (315) 515-3074 for a receptionist ([888] 502-4930 for fax) to get the most up to date information on hours. The facility is closed on Mondays. It is open from 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays through Thursdays, 6 p.m. Fridays through 8 p.m. Saturdays, and mornings to 6 p.m. Sundays (due to recent staffing shortages it is closed overnight on Saturdays.

Please check the facility's website, urgentcare.vet, for up to date information. Call ahead and speak with a receptionist. They do not make appointments, but prefer to know that you are coming (in a call ahead model) as opposed to walking in, in order to allow them to plan for your arrival and confirm they are able to take your case. They also do not refer to Veterinary Care of Ithaca, as they are closed after hours. The Veterinary Medical Center in Syracuse has also stopped taking in cases on Saturday evenings due to lack of staff.

It is best to check the website and call ahead to be sure there are not any changes to the information provided.

Luxating patella

The patella (kneecap) is a small almond-shaped bone located between the femur (thigh bone) and the tibia (shin bone), at the knee joint. The patellar tendon attaches on the tibial crest just below the knee. The quadricep muscle, the kneecap and its tendon form the extensor mechanism. The patella normally aligns in a groove (femoral groove) within the femur, sliding up and down the front of the knee joint as your pet flexes or extends. To luxate means to dislocate or put out of joint. A luxating patella is a dislocated kneecap that moves out of the femoral groove. The result is a pet that cannot move or extend the knee properly. This can cause limping or an abnormal gait. It may also cause pain and eventually inflammation, arthritis or the tibia to rotate differently than the femur. This can also cause stress to the cranial cruciate ligament. Some pets with luxating patella will eventually damage the CCL. Luxating patella medial luxation is the most common type of patellar luxation. It is when the kneecap rides on the inner part of the knee. Medial luxation is inherited. Puppies may be born with anatomical abnormalities. Lateral luxation is more common in large or giant breed dogs. It is when the kneecap rides on the outer part of the knee.

The precise cause of luxating patella has yet to be determined. Occasionally, traumatic injury can cause the condition. In non-traumatic cases, breed predisposition supports the concept that the condition is a result of congenital or developmental misalignment of the extensor mechanism. The more the kneecap is outside the femoral groove, the shallower the grove becomes. The kneecap will continue to dislocate more easily. Beside some cats, breeds especially prone to luxating patella are miniature and toy dogs: Chihuahuas, miniature and toy poodles, bichon frise, Maltese, papillon, Pomeranians, Pekingese, Yorkshire terriers, Jack Russell terriers, Boston terriers and Cavalier King Charles spaniels. Large breeds susceptible to the condition are: boxers, golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, huskies, Akitas, malamutes, Saint Bernards, Irish wolfhounds and Great Danes. Some congenial or developmental misalignments include: abnormal confirmation of the hip joint (hip dysplasia), malformation of the femur resulting in a shallow femoral groove, abnormal angulation and torsion, malformation of the tibia, deviation of the tibial crest, tightness and atrophy of the quadricep muscles, and a patellar ligament that is too long and weak. Because there is evidence that the condition is part genetic, dogs diagnosed with patellar luxation should not be bred.

Symptoms of luxating patella vary greatly with the severity of the condition. Your veterinarian can incidentally detect the condition during a routine physical examination when an unstable kneecap presents upon palpation, but a majority of the dogs affected by luxating patella suddenly carry the limb up for a few steps, resembling a skipping-like gait. Some pets may be seen momentarily, extending and/or shaking the leg prior to regaining its full use. Luxating patella is a progressive condition in duration, often becoming more frequent or eventually continual. In small dogs, some cats and young puppies with severe medial luxating patella, the rear legs appear bow-legged.

A luxating patella diagnosis is essentially based on palpation during the orthopedic portion of a physical examination. X-rays, CT or CAT scans are also used for confirmation. The more frequently the kneecap dislocates out of the femoral groove, the more damage is caused to the area. Eroding cartilage and strain eventually exposes bone, leading to arthritis and pain. There is also potential for predisposing a ruptured cranial cruciate ligament in large breed dogs. The procedures used to determine and confirm a diagnosis of luxating patella are best addressed on an individual basis by the veterinarian that examined your pet.

There are four grades of luxating patella diagnosis.

Grade I: The kneecap can be manipulated outside of the femoral grove but returns to its normal position spontaneously.

Grade II: The kneecap rides out of the femoral groove occasionally but can be replaced back into the groove with manipulation.

Grade III: The kneecap rides out of the femoral groove most of the time but can be replaced in the groove with manipulation.

Grade IV: The kneecap rides out of the femoral groove all the time but cannot be replaced back into the groove with manipulation.

Treating luxating patella is also something best addressed on an individual basis. Since Grades II to IV are usual surgical candidates, your veterinarian surgeon may use one or more of the following procedures. Your veterinarian will suggest the best possible course of treatment for your individual pet and advice of risks.

Tibial tuberosity transposition: A realignment of the insertion of the tendon between the kneecap and the tibia. Since bones heal better and faster than tendons, the bone is cut so that the tendon is attached at a better position. The tibia may be secured with pins and/or wire to balance the pull of the quadricep muscle in the opposite direction. The bone heals over a four-to-eight-week period.

Recession sulcoplasty: This surgery deepens the femoral groove that the patella glides in and out of if it is too shallow. The surgeon will remove a block of cartilage and bone, the replace it in a recessed position. Healing usually takes an eight-to-10-week period.

Soft tissue reconstruction: The tightening or loosening of the tissue on either side of the patella through reconstruction. Healing is usually an eight-to-10-week period.

Recovery periods are on a restricted schedule.

12-14 days: Continued restrictive activity. The veterinarian will remove stitches and/or staples around this time.

Weeks three to six: Continued restricted activity. Limited leash walking. No stairs, running, jumping, playing.

Weeks six to eight: Most veterinarians perform a re-check exam, possibly getting new X-rays to monitor your pet’s progress.

Weeks eight to 12: Less confinement longer walks. A couple of stairs maybe allowed. No jumping, running or playing hard. This phase can vary depending on your veterinarians evaluation results.

Weeks after 12 week reevaluation: Aqua therapy may be suggested. Longer walks and light playing per your veterinarian’s advice.

Please note that every patient is an individual and times of recovery vary for each patient, each procedure and each severity.

Treating luxating patella without surgery to prevent pain and arthritis is a continuous process.

1. Normally you should focus on proper nutrition first to promote healthy connective tissue, establish building blocks for collagen synthesis, control pain and inflammation, prevent osteoarthritis, and provide antioxidants. Vitamins A, E, B1 and B6 are important in assisting to provide antioxidants, protect from osteoarthritis and inflammation, and stimulate proteoglycan and collagen synthesis. Magnesium, selenium, calcium and manganese also are important for joint health and preventing luxating patella. Important supplements such as omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamin, chondrotin, methylsulfonylmethane and bioflavonoids are often suggested to also assist in joint health and preventing luxating patella.

2. Managing your pet’s weight prevents excess stress and pressure creating less inflammation and faster loss of mobility.

3. Regular exercise (walking) helps to maintain your pet’s muscles and tendon strength, which helps support joints. Several short frequent walks are best for increasing strength and range of motion. Do not do long walks.

4. Your veterinarian and/or rehabilitation specialist can suggest appropriate physical therapy exercises to be performed on a daily basis to help prevent, limit and aid in joint health and luxating patella.

5. Holistic approaches like chiropractic, acupuncture, hydrotherapy and massages can help to support your pet’s structural health as well as manage luxating patella.

Your pet’s veterinarian/surgeon is the best to advise and recommend local rehab specialist and/or the right physical therapy options for your pet’s individual situation and needs.