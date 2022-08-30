Maurillo: New Auburn veterinary facility meets important need

When humans become ill, there are at least three treatment options available to obtain medical care. We pretty much know when we should go to our primary care physician, an urgent care facility or a hospital emergency room. In veterinary medicine, this was not always an option.

There was your primary veterinary hospital and staff, and an extremely limited number of animal emergency clinics to accommodate the need. However, lately, more and more veterinary urgent cares are beginning to open. A veterinary urgent care facility should be considered as a supplementary service to critical care animal emergency hospitals and primary care veterinarians. Most veterinary urgent care facilities work the same as human urgent care facilities, by appointments. Pets in stable condition that cannot wait to get an appointment with their regular veterinarian should be seen at a veterinary urgent care facility.

The Auburn area is fortunate with the newly opened Urgent Veterinary Care facility located downtown at 207 Genesee St. (see David Wilcox’s Jan 5 article "Central Care: Emergency veterinary practice opens in Auburn"). Dr. Paula Ospina (proprietor and full-time vet) opened the Urgent Veterinary Care practice with a staff of two part-time licensed veterinarians, Dr. Ana Panting and Dr. Holly Reid, licensed veterinary technicians (two on weekends), two receptionists (that are in training for their veterinary technician degree) and two support staff members.

This is a veterinary urgent care facility open 24 hours on holidays, every weeknight from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., and weekends from noon Saturdays to 8 a.m. Mondays. They cannot accommodate walk-ins, so an appointment must be made. Appointments are generally made up until midnight, with the hours of midnight until 8 a.m. reserved for treatments. You can call (315) 515-3074 or (888) 502-4930 to ensure availability and schedule an appointment. The facility is still in construction stages and has begun remodeling to also include a surgical suite, cat room and isolation ward. The facility does not see patients on a normal basis. They are only there to assist in urgent situations and refer the patient back to its regular primary care veterinarian. The team often will see patients for coughing and sneezing, vomiting and diarrhea, eye discharge and squinting, dehydration, fever, not drinking or eating, toxin ingestion, skin allergies, upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infections/issues, abscesses, back pain, mild lameness/limping, minor wounds and lacerations, difficulty walking, ear infections, vaccine reactions anal gland problems.

Often, patients requiring emergency veterinary services based on the severity of their condition are referred to one of the following facilities:

• Veterinary Medical Center of CNY

• Cornell University Hospital for Animals

• Veterinary Care of Ithaca

• Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services of Rochester

These facilities will triage a client’s pet based on the severity of the situation. Common treatments are for "hit by car," gastric dilatation and volvulus, amputation, pneumonia, kidney failure, overnight hospitalization, major wounds and lacerations, uncontrollable bleeding, multiple seizures and porcupine quills. Life-threatening conditions will supersede less severe conditions and often result in longer waiting periods when necessary, similar to a human hospital’s emergency room.

Urgent Veterinary Care in Auburn schedules patients based on a patient severity index, excluding those that need a referral elsewhere or require surgical intervention. Patients of all levels require care, and the index helps the veterinary team make their decisions. Patient severity codes are green for "stale," yellow for "start treatment" and red for "emergency."

During my visit to the Urgent Veterinary Care facility, many of the pets presented could have avoided their visit if clients would practice prevention, spaying and neutering, and vaccinating. Some typical cases that cannot always be prevented but should be considered by the pet owner were heat stroke, burnt paws, feline urological syndrome, holiday incidents (overeating, eating non-edibles), frostbite, dehydration, toxic plant ingestion, feeding grain-free diets, etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on those in the veterinary field, pet shelters, rescues and others providing for and protecting our pets. Many typical practices are so overbooked that they are unable to schedule follow-up appointments (i.e. ear infections, hot spots, UTIs, burnt pads) in a timely manner. This increases the number of pets being seen at urgent care facilities and animal ERs. Not only is there an increase in pets requiring services, there has been an increase in the number of clients who cannot afford veterinary care. The increase is reflective of the rise in unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many places are running out of resources. The fees charged at the Urgent Veterinary Care facility are to provide your pets with the top diagnosis and medical equipment, supplies and medicine for your pets. The staff also has their own families and pets to care for. They are not being “mean” or “uncompassionate” by asking that their knowledge, time and efforts are compensated. Masks are required in the building regardless of vaccination status.

On this particular evening, patients were coming to the Urgent Veterinary Care facility from Rochester and Dryden, as well as the surrounding Finger Lakes area. Dr. Ospina stated that they frequently have patients from as far as Pennsylvania and Canada.

Please remember to be kind and patient, and know that the people at Urgent Veterinary Care are working long, grueling shifts with knowledgeable, compassionate care to provide the best possible outcome for your pets. They will still show up if you choose not to be kind, but it sure would be nice to show your appreciation and make their job easier. A little kindness goes a long way! After all, they are providing a much-needed service for our community.