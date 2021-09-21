Maurillo: Pet abandonment and overpopulation in Auburn

There are approximately 70,000 dogs and cats born every day in the United States. That’s nearly 3,000 every hour, or 50 every minute. The number of stray dogs and cats living in the United States is around 70 million. The number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters each year is between 6 and 8 million. The percentage of healthy, adoptable dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters is 90%. The number of animals that die each year in the United States from cruelty, neglect and exploitation is 30 million. The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters each year is around 3 to 4 million. That’s nearly 10,000 animals killed every day. Pet overpopulation is costing U.S. taxpayers nearly $2 billion a year for impounding, sheltering, euthanasia and disposal of homeless animals. These are staggering numbers for a country that claims to love its dogs and cats.

Veterinarians, the American Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals all agree that spaying and neutering pets is the single most important step to be taken toward a solution to this rampant phenomenon of pet overpopulation. Prevention is less expensive and more humane. The average cost to spay or neuter is only $50 per pet, which is less than the cost of raising a litter of puppies or kittens. Spaying and neutering pets often eliminates undesirable behaviors, such as spraying, roaming and fighting. There are also health benefits to spaying and neutering pets, such as lowering the risk of reproductive organ cancers, leaking of blood during estrus cycles in canines and excessive focalization in felines, life-threatening complications to the female and those of her litter during pregnancy and delivery, and offspring born with life-threatening defects. Pet owners should do their part by having their pets spayed and neutered, contributing financially to spay/neuter clinics and animal shelters in their area, adopting their next pet(s) from a shelter rather than buying them from an internet ad or pet store (these are usually from breeding mills), considering the consequences and responsibilities of pet ownership and the decision to make a lifetime commitment to the pet, and encouraging children, friends, family and co-workers to do the same. And never abandoning their pets.