The feline immunodeficiency virus infection is a complex virus that causes immunosuppression (abnormal immune system) in domestic felines. North American veterinary statistics state one in 12 cats can test positive for the virus. Between 2.5% and 4.4% of cats worldwide are infected with FIV.

Felines infected with the highly contagious lentivirus (slow virus), sometimes referred to as feline AIDS, may not show symptoms until years after the initial infection occurred. Symptoms seen with FIV vary from feline to feline, so treatment must be established for the individual feline and physical condition. There is no genetic susceptibility for infection. However, genetics may play a role in the progression and severity of the disease. Often the feline becomes compromised by secondary issues. An infected feline's health may deteriorate and signs of immunodeficiency can appear anywhere throughout the pet's body: poor coat condition, loss of appetite, mild to moderate enlarged lymph nodes, inflammation of the gums and mouth, eye disease, persistent diarrhea, upper respiratory tract disease, chronic kidney disease, fever and wasting in later stages, cancers and some nervous system disorders such as seizures, behavioral changes and disruption of sleep patterns.

Feline immunodeficiency virus cannot infect humans, only feline to feline. FIV is transmitted through a deep, penetrating bite. Saliva-to-blood transfer is the most common. Casual, non-aggressive contact (eating from the same food bowls, grooming and sleeping in the same bed) does not appear to be an efficient route of spreading FIV. Felines in households with a stable social order, where housemates do not fight, are at little risk for acquiring FIV. On rare occasions, infection is transmitted from a newly infected mother feline to her kittens, usually during passage through the birth canal or when the newborn kittens ingest milk. Sexual contact is not a major means of spreading FIV.

Fortunately, there are preventative measures that can be taken to keep your feline from becoming infected with FIV. The surest way is to prevent exposure to the virus. Once you acquire a feline, immediately have it tested at your veterinarian to determine the pet is negative. To prevent territorial cat fights, spay or neuter, keep your feline indoors and introduce pretested (negative) new felines slowly into the home. Keep aggressive felines isolated from other cats. Vaccinate any felines that may get outside or will be boarded at a cattery. One of the cons to vaccinating against FIV is that your pet will test positive after being vaccinated — just another very important reason to keep your felines indoors. In an attempt to minimize the spread of FIV, many shelters and rescues will euthanize felines that test positive for FIV (always tag or microchip to identify your feline and make sure they get returned to you if they wander away).The decision to vaccinate (Fel-O-Vax) should be discussed with your veterinarian and consideration of the risks vs. effectiveness considered.

Once your feline is infected with FIV, there is no cure for the infection. It is important to understand that a positive test for FIV is not a mandatory death sentence for your feline. Veterinarians generally use an ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) followed by a western blot to confirm FIV-positive felines. The largest threat to FIV positive felines is secondary infections. The cat will be treated symptomatically. Often, drugs that strengthen the immune system are used. Anti-viral drugs are sometimes used and appear to not be harmful. The most commonly used drugs include acemannan, levamisole, ImmunoRegulin and interferon alpha. Medication for secondary infections may be prescribed, as well as fluid and electrolyte replacement therapy, anti-inflammatory drugs and parasite control.

If you suspect an infection, do not delay in having your pet seen and aggressively treated by your veterinarian. Without proper treatment, the secondary infections that can occur as a consequence of FIV can progress to life-threatening conditions. Aggressive treatment of secondary infections and a high-protein diet will help an FIV-positive feline lead a reasonably normal life.