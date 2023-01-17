Maurillo: Recognizing, treating arthritis in your pet

The current winter weather is not helping to ease arthritis symptoms in both our pets or ourselves. Arthritis is an inflammatory disease of the joints affecting pets and pet owners. Arthritis in pets can be different than arthritis in humans. Humans generally have arthritic conditions due to the aging process. Arthritis that accompanies old age is one form in dogs and cats. The most common arthritis in pets is osteoarthritis, caused by damage to the cartilage (cushion between bones which form a joint). The damage comes from age, “wear and tear," congenital abnormalities, obesity, athletic injuries or traumatic injuries. Arthritis can also be caused by an infection (septic arthritis or bacterial arthritis) or by the body’s immune system malfunctioning (attacking itself), referred to as rheumatoid arthritis.

With arthritis, the cartilage dries out, flattens, roughens and losses resilience, so the joint no longer moves smoothly. It jerks, sticks and creaks (crapulence). In response, the body sends white blood cells that release enzymes that instead of repairing the damage, make things worse. Because of the white blood cells’ enzymes, the synovial fluid thins and is unable to provide the proper lubrication and limits the joint compression. Eventually, bones will become damaged and even the joint capsule surrounding the affected joint will become inflamed and very painful.

Each pet may show different symptoms and experience different levels of pain with any form of arthritis. The symptoms experienced are the direct result of the pain but may be subtle, especially in the early stages. Each pet will react to pain differently. Knowing your pet’s normal behaviors and monitoring their behavior provides the best baseline for determining whether your pet is suffering from pain. When in doubt, it is advisable to assume that pain is present and act accordingly. Arthritis needs to be treated to relieve the pain. Some symptoms associated with arthritis are: less activity and sleeping more or anxiety and restlessness, stiffness, limping, abnormal gait, reluctance to go up or down stairs or jump on or off furniture, reluctance to rise or difficulty rising, difficulty finding a comfortable place or position to rest and/or sleep, abnormal irritability, withdrawal, aggression or seeking more interaction (needy), pain when handled, decreased appetite, weight loss, and licking or chewing at the joint.

If you suspect your pet has arthritis, see your veterinarian for a diagnosis of arthritis and treatment. A physical examination and radiographs (X-rays) are the most common means of diagnosing arthritis. In some situations, your veterinarian may also want to evaluate joint fluid to rule out infectious or immune-mediated disease. Veterinary treatment options for pets diagnosed with arthritis vary upon the level of joint damage. Exercise is important but needs to be low-impact. Walking and swimming are commonly used forms of physical therapy. Weight management is vital to the arthritic pet by relieving additional joint stress. Acupuncture and message are alternative therapies that, in combination with conventional methods, have been effective in controlling arthritis pain. Nutriceutical supplements such as chondroitin sulfate, glucosamine and methylsulfonylmethane (MSG) are natural occurring compounds that can be quite effective in assisting in joint lubrication. They can also be used safely in conjunction with the pharmaceutical medications used to control arthritis pain. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as Rimadyl, Etogesic, Deramaxx and Metacam are frequently dispensed. Adequan is an injectable NSAID used in the joint. Other NSAIDs, like tramadol, buprenorphine, fentanyl and gabapentin can be combined with the previous NSAIDs to provide a more comprehensive pain management while allowing lower doses of medication, which significantly reduces the risk of adverse effects from other drugs. All arthritis medications carry the risk of side effects, so it is normally recommended to employ other types of treatment simultaneously. In cases where medical intervention cannot control the arthritic pain, surgical procedures such as arthrotomy (removal of bone and cartilage fragments), arthrodesis (stabilization by fusion of the joint) or total hip replacement can be considered.

Any and all treatments of arthritis should come from your veterinarian. Caring for your arthritic pet can be made easier by providing your pet with a comfortable place to rest and sleep. Make sure your pet has thick towels, blankets or cushions, or an orthopedic bed to rest on. Heated bedding is advisable but care needs to be taken to avoid possible burns. Make your pet’s environment easily accessible by providing ramps for navigating stairs, access to furniture and into or out of cars, and textured or carpeted floors to prevent splaying, as well as elevating your pet’s food and water bowls. Most importantly, maintain your pet's weight. Fat cells secrete hormones that contribute to pain, making arthritis even more severe.

Talk to your veterinarian about starting a program to assist your pet with their arthritis.