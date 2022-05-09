Maurillo: Six main categories of equine nutrition

If you own equines or manage an equine facility, eventually you will confront nutritional needs. The first determination to be made is if the equine is, gaining/losing or retaining weight. An equine gaining weight often will have the amount of feed cut back while providing a little more exercise to its daily routine. This will help to prevent some injuries, colic and laminitis. An equine experiencing weight loss should first be examined thoroughly by a veterinarian to determine cause. Often the cause is a secondary diagnosis such as parasites, needing their teeth floated/other dental problems, or a systemic illness. The veterinarian can suggest a treatment plan to get the horse back on track to eating a well-balanced diet to recover the weight loss.

A horse retaining their weight needs to have their feed perfectly balanced. There are six main categories to consider when determining a well-balanced nutritional feed for your equine:

Water: Horses drink 5–15 gallons of fresh water per day. This helps to prevent dehydration, colic and intestinal impaction.

Carbohydrates: Horses should be fed 2% of their ideal body mass in carbohydrates. These are made up of grasses (Bermuda, Timothy) high in fiber taking time to chew and hay (alfalfa, clover), a high digestible fiber which acts as a buffer that regulates acidity in the horse’s stomach, assisting to prevent ulcers and some developmental orthopedic disorders.

Protein: These requirements depend on the age and workload of the equine, with 12-18% crude protein recommended in developing/growing horses, slightly less for mature horses. Protein is usually provided in commercially manufactured grains and in hays.

Fat: The horse’s diet should consist of 2-4% fat. The fat is digested in the small intestine and is a concentrated source of dietary energy.

Minerals: Trace minerals provide a critical role in the horse’s daily function even though they only make up a small portion of the horses over all body composition. Add 1.5-3.0 ounces of a loose mixture minerals per day into the horse’s feed.

Vitamins: Both water-soluble vitamins (B-complex) and fat-soluble vitamins (A, C, E, D, K) are required in a horse’s daily diet. Most commercial manufactured grain feeds already supply these daily required vitamins. Supplements are also available for purchase if additional vitamins are required. Your veterinarian is the best to advise you on this requirement.

The following is a list of items to avoid when selecting your horse’s feed, which may produce temporary irritation and discomfort while other can be toxic and lead to serious health issues including death. The most important thing to ensure when feeding your equine, is to always provide mold- and dust-free ingredients. When in doubt, throw it out! Once consumed, the damage has already begun before the effects can sometimes be observed.

Caffeine can be found in tomatoes and chocolate as well as other foods and drinks frequently consumed by humans. Caffeine stimulates the heart, elevating the heart;s rate. This can be extremely dangerous for the horse. Tomatoes can also cause constipation and colic. Chocolate also contains theobromine, which is poisonous (toxicosis) in copious quantities.

Onions, chives, leaks, shallots and garlic damage red blood cells causing serious health concerns.

Avocados (skin, meat and leaves) and moldy potatoes can cause toxicosis (poisoning) and should be avoided.

Bread, rolls, donuts, pasta and pitted fruits can cause choking hazards to horses and should be avoided.

Cauliflower, cabbage and broccoli cause elevated occurrence of gas and potential colic risks.

Rhubarb contains calcium oxalates, which cause issue with the horse’s urinary, digestive and kidney system. This often results in urinary crystals and/or kidney failure.

Meats are unable to be digested by the horse as they are herbivores, not carnivores.

Dairy products should be avoided as horse can be lactose intolerant like human beings.

Bran should be closely monitored as the high phosphorous content can cause diarrhea. Old equestrians use to use a warm bran mash to support the horses body warmth during wintry weather. The benefits have not been scientifically confirmed.

Consult your veterinarian when questioning or doubting your current equines nutritional requirements. They are the best to determine underlying causes and make suggestion to prevent any health concerns in the future.

Robin Maurillo, of Auburn, has worked as a veterinary technician and animal cruelty investigator for several years in central New York.

