Millions of pets end up in animal shelters in the U.S. every year. More than 3 million of those pets are euthanized. Unfortunately, only 15% to 20% of canines and less than 2% of felines are ever reclaimed by their owners. Anyone who has ever lost a pet and did everything they could to find it (checking animal shelters, rescue groups, posters, ads, neighborhood patrols, etc.) knows the anguish of not knowing. The best way to increase the chances of finding your lost pet is by having it microchipped.

Microchipping is a simple procedure performed by your veterinarian. No anesthesia is required. A veterinarian simply injects the microchip, which is approximately the size of a grain of rice, beneath the pet’s skin. The procedure can be performed on many animals, including horses, dogs, cats, ferrets and most other mammals. The process is similar to a routine inoculation, taking only seconds, with the pet’s response no different than that of a vaccination injection. Some owners will have the microchipping done during regular checkups, spay or neuter appointments, or dentistry procedures. The microchip has a unique number that can be read by a scanner. The scanner emits a low frequency that provides the power necessary to transmit the pet’s individually unique ID code to positively identify the pet. The microchip does not have GPS capabilities, but can be scanned to a database that retrieves owner contact information for reuniting owners with their lost pet.

AVID and HomeAgain are the largest sellers of microchips in the US. In Europe, microchips are becoming the standard. Approximately a quarter of European pets have a microchip implant. Many U.S. communities are proposing making microchips mandatory. Because of the fact that many pets are not actually lost, many are abandoned by owners who decide they no longer want the pet anymore. They can remove a collar and tags, leave the pet somewhere and no one would be the wiser. A microchip could be traced back to the owner and cause them to think twice about dumping the pet somewhere if they knew there were consequences like fines or jail. Also, the use of tattoos, branding or similar means of identification would be lowered, if not eliminated.

The decision to microchip is an easy one. You will rest easier knowing that if something happens, you will have a better chance of recovering your pet. In addition, pet product companies make some great stuff that can work with your pet’s microchip, such as pet doors that recognize your pet’s chip and let them into your house, but not any unwanted visitors (neighbor’s pets, wildlife, etc.). Some owners are not as positive regarding microchips. Fear of side effects of an electronic device being placed on their pet can cause hesitation or concern.

Consult with your veterinarian regarding microchips, as even though it is recommended to have the microchip implanted at an early age, the procedure can be done at any age.