Maurillo: Thyroid conditions in dogs and cats

The thyroid is the largest endocrine organ in the body. Canines and felines both can suffer from impaired function of the thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism), which influences the function of almost every organ in the body. The thyroid produces hormones triodothyronine-T3 and thyroxine-T4, which regulate metabolism, organ function, growth and other body functions.

Hypothyroidism is a deficiency of thyroid hormone. Hypothyroid disease is the most common endocrine disease in canines; one in 500 canines has hypothyroidism. Felines rarely develop hypothyroidism. However, felines frequently develop the opposite thyroid disease, hyperthyroidism. Some canine breeds are predisposed to hypothyroidism. Miniature schnauzer, cocker spaniel, boxer, Airedale terrier, Irish setter, golden retriever, Doberman pinscher and Great Dane are some.

Hypothyroidism symptoms in canines are lethargy and mental dullness, weight gain (often rapid), seeking out warmth, dry skin, seborrhea, hair loss, reoccurring skin infections, seizures and infertility. Hypothyroidism symptoms in felines are weight loss, diarrhea, increased appetite, vomiting, polydipsia (increased thirst), polyuria (increased urination), restlessness and matted or greasy coat (unkempt appearance).

Hyperthyroidism is a disease caused by the overproduction of the thyroid hormone thyroxine (a metabolism stimulant). In hyperthyroidism, outside of the control of the pituitary gland, the thyroid gland overly produces hormones that increase the chemical processes occurring in the cell, resulting in increased metabolism. Hyperthyroidism is the most common endocrine disease in felines. The mean age of discovery is 13 years. There is no known genetic predisposition for hyperthyroidism, but it is quite common in cats.

Hyperthyroidism symptoms in felines are increased appetite, weight loss, unkempt appearance, poor body condition, vomiting, diarrhea, polydipsia (increased thirst), polyuria (increased urination), tachypnea (rapid breathing), dyspnea (difficulty breathing), heart murmur, rapid heart rate, hyperactivity, enlarged thyroid gland and thickening nails. Less than 10% of cats suffering from hyperthyroidism exhibit atypical signs such as poor appetite, loss of appetite, depression and weakness. Successful management of these symptoms depends on early diagnosis and treatment. Though thyroid disease is relatively easy to diagnose and manage in canines, the opposite is true in felines, which are famous for hiding illness and discomfort.

Many signs of thyroid disease can overlap or appear to be symptoms of other disease, such as renal disease and/or failure, heart failure and cancers. If you suspect your pet is exhibiting symptoms of a thyroid disease, an appointment with your veterinarian can help confirm the diagnosis and initiate the treatment. Blood tests, thyroid tests, radiographs and EKG can assist the veterinarian in diagnosis of thyroid disease. Thyroid disease treatments range from oral prescription medications, nutritional management and radiation treatment to surgical thyroid removal. Thyroid disease can be linked to other serious conditions in felines, so it is particularly important to have felines diagnosed and treated early.

The surest way to early diagnosis of thyroid disease is by having your pet seen annually by their veterinarian for routine vaccinations and an annual physical, testing (for reference of normal baseline values) and general health monitoring.

Wishing all a very happy holiday season and a blessed, healthy and prosperous new year!