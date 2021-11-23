Maurillo: Tips for pet food safety this holiday season

The holiday celebrations are in full swing, and pet owners need to be vigilant of potential food dangers that their pets should avoid. Ingestion of these top-ranked “foods to avoid” could result in serious and/or life-threatening health issues for their pets. Canines generally tend to eat first and question it later. Felines tend to be a little more selective. However, don’t count on that being the rule. Both species can get into trouble if you let your guard down. Dangerous foods that should always be avoided include:

• Allium family members, such as onions and garlic, affect the red blood cells, causing anemia. The fact that most animals are drawn to such foods is dangerous enough. Senior or sick pets are encouraged to eat by being fed baby foods, which often contain onion and garlic, causing or worsening anemia. Read labels to avoid potential dangers. One small onion can be fatal.

• Grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure. Small children can innocently drop or offer these to the family pet. Educate children not to share these foods with their furry friend(s).

• Xylitol is a sugar substitute found in many sugar-free candies and gums. Xylitol can cause seizures and liver failure by dramatically lowering a pet’s blood sugar levels.

• Macadamia nuts will weaken or paralyze a pet’s hind limbs. It can often resolve in about 24 hours, but is nonetheless frightening. The reason why is still unknown to researchers.

• Chocolate contains theobromine, an alkaloid, which causes accelerated heart rate, tremors, seizures and fatalities. Dark chocolate is worse than milk chocolate, but both should be considered poisonous for pets.

• Yeast dough will continue to rise in your pet’s stomach and intestines, causing painful bloating and potential ruptures and fatalities. A byproduct of this rising dough is alcohol, which will cause the pet to become intoxicated.

• Moldy foods should not be fed to pets. Mold can contain compounds that cause muscle tremors and seizures.

• Dairy products, like milk and cheese, contain lactose that cannot be broken down by the pet's digestive system. The feeding of dairy products often results in diarrhea, vomiting and, in extreme cases, inflammation of the pancreas.

• Canned tuna, which contains mercury, will harm the pet’s health over time. It also does not provide the nutritional requirements needed for a healthy, well-balanced diet.

Symptoms can vary greatly, but generally follow the same symptoms as any possible poisoning: observation or suspicion of ingestion of dangerous food(s), lethargy, painful abdomen, white/gray mucous membranes, drooling, tremors, seizures and death. Treatment may or may not include hospitalization where the pet’s stomach would be pumped, administration of activated charcoal, support therapies/medications and observation. The sooner the pet is treated after ingestion, the more potential for a better outcome with less long-term damage suffered by the pet.

It also cannot be stated often enough that to maintain a healthy, well-balanced diet throughout the holiday season and year, it is essential that owners are diligent in maintaining consistency in type of food(s) fed, amount and frequency. You are not giving a pet a special holiday treat by:

• Feeding moist/canned food one day out of the year to a pet that normally is fed dry food. This will cause diarrhea and gastrointestinal upset.

• Feeding more food than is normally fed has the potential to cause bloat (gastric dilatation volvulus).

• Or waiting until you get home hours past feeding time while you attend a holiday celebration, as the pet is likely to ingest non-food items (tinsel, glass ornaments, plants, etc.), causing other health issues.

If you suspect a pet has ingested any of the above mentioned dangerous foods, seek veterinary treatment for the pet immediately. Always keep your veterinarian's name and phone number, local emergency veterinary hospital name and phone number, and the animal poison control number easily available in case of an emergency situation. Please spay and neuter your pet, and always be kind! Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and safe holiday season!

Robin Maurillo, of Auburn, has worked as a veterinary technician and animal cruelty investigator for several years in central New York.

