Maurillo: Treating feline lower urinary tract disease

It seems the warmer temperatures have finally arrived, and the chances of your feline getting feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD), formerly known as feline urological syndrome, is often increased with the dehydration that comes along with warmer temperatures.

FLUTD is a term used to describe lower urinary tract disorders in felines, including cystitis (infection/inflammation of the bladder), kidney and bladder stones, and life-threatening urinary blockages. FLUTD is an emergency situation requiring immediate medical intervention. It's often characterized by bacterial infections, the formation of struvite crystals that cause irritation to the lining of the bladder, inflammation, stone formation, high urine pH and stress. Nearly 30% of all domestic cats will develop FLUTD, and 10%-20% of these pets will have recurring episodes. If a cat is prone to the disease, it will usually show some signs/symptoms of the disease between the ages of 2 and 3 years. Due to the narrower and longer urethra of the male cat, males have a greater likelihood of developing the life-threatening obstruction than females. FLUTD, left untreated, causes the cat’s bladder to become painfully distended, filling with urine (still being produced by the kidneys). Systemic uremic poisoning is the accumulation of poisonous waste in the bloodstream caused by the inability of the kidneys to eliminate this waste from the body, and can cause permanent damage to the bladder and death if not medically treated. Every minute that goes by, damage is occurring. Felines that are suffering from an acute urinary blockage have very little time to make sure the blockage is corrected before the bladder ruptures and the animal dies a very painful death. Once your cat has stopped urinating, it has 24 to 48 hours before it will die!

Symptoms of obstruction are more intense than those of a bladder infection alone. An obstruction is a medical emergency requiring immediate intervention to relieve the obstruction. Symptoms include hiding, bloody urine, frequent non-urine-producing visits to the litter box, discomfort, crying, excessive licking of genitalia, loss of appetite, depression, vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, lethargy, a hard, distended bladder, and coma. Do not wait to obtain medical assistance.

Upon presentation at the animal hospital, a physical examination including abdominal palpation, blood work (BUN test, creatinine) and radiographs will confirm a diagnosis of FLUTD.

Since no one knows why cats get FLUTD, prevention is difficult to determine. Always make sure your cat has fresh water available at all times. Feed moist food (as dry usually has more fiber that draws water from the digestive tract, creating a more concentrated urine), Also, dry food generally has more ash per gram than moist foods do. Prevent your cat from stressful environments where it may abstain from urinating for extended periods of time. Provide regular exercise and do not overfeed your cat. Maintain a clean litter box with litter the cat will use. And monitor where, how much and how frequently your cat urinates.

If an obstruction is suspected, rapid treatment of intravenous fluids to flush the toxins from the bloodstream, placement of a catheter to remove the obstruction and reestablish the urine flow, flushing the bladder to remove any remaining crystals, and antibiotics and smooth muscle relaxants as necessary will be initiated. For those male cats with recurring symptoms, as a last resort, perineal urethrostomy surgery may be indicated. This is a surgical procedure to remove the end of the penis and widen the urethral opening. This is only to help prevent the life-threatening obstruction. It does not prevent FLUTD.

Feline lower urinary tract disease is potentially fatal. If your cat is suffering from any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian or emergency animal hospital immediately.

Robin Maurillo, of Auburn, has worked as a veterinary technician and animal cruelty investigator for several years in central New York.

