Acral Lick Dermatitis, commonly known as “lick granuloma,” is a very frustrating skin disease found mostly in canines.

The name of the syndrome comes from its location (acral, meaning extremities), its cause (licking) and the results (dermatitis, or inflammation/infection of the skin).

The affected canine will spend hours engaged in grooming (licking) at a specific spot (usually on an extremity) creating a firm, raised, often infected, non-healing, ulceration (lesion). Furunculosis (damaged hair follicle) and ruptured apocrine (damaged sweat glands) can also be present, and in extreme cases self-mutilation can occur.

Diagnostic testing is important as many skin disorders look similar to ALD but need to be treated differently. In certain cases, secondary skin diseases can occur simultaneously. Allergy testing, bacterial cultures, fine needle aspiration, fungal cultures, skin biopsy, skin scraping and radiographs can be used to determine a diagnosis of ALD. If you suspect ALD, have your pet seen by their veterinarian as soon as possible. Some lick granulomas can develop quickly, causing a great deal of tissue damage and pain for your pet.

A number of causes can initiate ALD. Considered by many veterinarians as the primary causes are allergic dermatitis, external parasites and fungal infections. It is also thought any painful conditions such as osteoarthritis, trauma, fractures, post-surgical discomfort, cancers or peripheral nerve damage can trigger ALD. In addition to physiological causes, obsessive compulsive disorder in dogs can also set off ALD. Breed predisposition is a factor, with notably Boxers, Chinese Shar Peis, Dalmatians, Dobermans, English Setters, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Great Danes, Labrador Retrievers and Weimaraners most prone.

There can also be psychological factors, including boredom, separation anxiety and stress. Causes of stress can include a new pet or baby in the household, the death or prolonged absence of a family member or pet, nearby females in heat, changing pecking order in multiple pet households, and sometimes the stress of separation anxiety. It is theorized that some canines get into this vicious licking cycle, and actually derive pleasure from it, so once the cause is eliminated they continue the constant licking. The act of licking triggers the release of endorphins (hormone that promotes the feeling of well-being). The canine learns, through repetition, that licking brings about a pleasant feeling, and continues the licking. It is extremely important to determine the cause of the licking so it can be treated effectively by your veterinarian.

In addition to treating the lesion with anti-inflammatories (cortisone), antibiotics (Cephalexin, Primor, Baytril, Clavamox), and pain medications (Rimadyl, Tramadol) your veterinarian may recommend an E-collar to keep your pet’s mouth away from the wound as it heals. The collar can also be useful in curbing the behavioral aspect of obsessive licking by breaking the cycle. Flea control, antifungals, allergy shots, food supplements can often limit the longevity of the lesion and prevent reoccurrence.

You will need to deal with the psychological or emotional factors of the syndrome. Physical activity and activities that stimulate the brain are essential to prevent boredom. Make sure everyone in the household pays extra attention to your pet if there’s any sort of change in the household dynamics or routine. For example, if another pet in the family has died, or a new puppy has been introduced, it can create stress for the existing pet. Address any conflict in your pet’s life, for example, separation anxiety, problems between animals in the household or long periods of confinement and boredom.

Some veterinarians will prescribe anti-depressants (Prozac, Paxil, and Zoloft) or anti-anxiety (Clomicalm) medications. These are very powerful and used as a last resort treatment option. Surgical CO2 laser therapy (vaporizes the diseased tissue) is also available to pets that have failed other treatment modalities.

Make it a habit of running your hands over your dog, especially the legs and between toes, check for any damp fur or damaged skin. If your pet likes to hide outside of your vision, check frequently to insure obsessive licking isn’t being hidden. See your veterinarian at the first sign of obsessive licking and in the meantime, anything you can do to prevent self-injury will be tremendously beneficial to your pet.