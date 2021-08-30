Maurillo: Water intoxication in dogs

Prevention is the best “cure” for avoiding water intoxication in dogs. Being conscious of a dog’s interaction with water (are they diving for toys/balls, are they open-mouth swimming, are they “biting” at the water, are they quickly ingesting large amounts of water to help cool themselves from exercise, etc.), taking frequent breaks from exercise and swimming, and restricting excessive water intake all help minimize the concern.

Clinical symptoms to observe for water intoxication include lack of coordination, lethargy, nausea, vomiting, abdominal distention, dilated pupils, glazed or hazy eyes, light or pale gum color, and excessive salivation. More advanced symptoms include ataxia, difficulty breathing, hypothermia, bradycardia, collapsing, loss of consciousness and seizures. If you see these symptoms, it is crucial that you seek immediate veterinary care.

Veterinary treatment usually begins by trying to correct the disparity of intracellular and extracellular sodium levels, reducing cellular inflammation, especially in the brain. This is done with administering intravenous electrolytes. In more critically affected cases, hypertonic saline (sodium chloride), furosemide or mannitol are considered. Caution is used due to the potential risk for brain dehydration (osmotic demyelination).