Maurillo: Water intoxication in dogs

Many dogs love to swim, and summer is the time of year you see many pet parents take their pets to nearby water sources (lakes, rivers, streams, the backyard pool, sprinklers) for a quick dip, a nice swim or a refreshing drink. But did you know the dangers of your dog ingesting too much water, too quickly? Water intoxication is a genuine concern for dogs, and really needs to be given more attention to raise awareness for dog parents and animal caretakers.
While all dogs are at risk of water intoxication, some are more at risk than others. Puppies, elderly and sick dogs (especially dogs suffering from polydipsia), small dogs that only need to swallow a small amount of water to have too much, high-energy dogs that may spend more time in the water, and dogs with little fat to absorb excess fluid are at higher risk of suffering from water intoxication.
Consuming too much water in short periods of time causes electrolyte levels to drop (hypochloremia), depletes sodium levels (hyponatremia), depletes potassium levels (hypokalemia), depletes urine output (hyposthenuria), thins blood plasma, causes heart failure (bradycardia) and leads to the swelling of the brain and essential organs, and possibly death. Fortunately, water intoxication is not common. Unfortunately, water intoxication progresses quickly and can be life-threatening. Prevention, recognizing symptoms, and getting the affected dog the proper veterinary care as soon as possible are essential.
Prevention is the best “cure” for avoiding water intoxication in dogs. Being conscious of a dog’s interaction with water (are they diving for toys/balls, are they open-mouth swimming, are they “biting” at the water, are they quickly ingesting large amounts of water to help cool themselves from exercise, etc.), taking frequent breaks from exercise and swimming, and restricting excessive water intake all help minimize the concern.
Clinical symptoms to observe for water intoxication include lack of coordination, lethargy, nausea, vomiting, abdominal distention, dilated pupils, glazed or hazy eyes, light or pale gum color, and excessive salivation. More advanced symptoms include ataxia, difficulty breathing, hypothermia, bradycardia, collapsing, loss of consciousness and seizures. If you see these symptoms, it is crucial that you seek immediate veterinary care.
Veterinary treatment usually begins by trying to correct the disparity of intracellular and extracellular sodium levels, reducing cellular inflammation, especially in the brain. This is done with administering intravenous electrolytes. In more critically affected cases, hypertonic saline (sodium chloride), furosemide or mannitol are considered. Caution is used due to the potential risk for brain dehydration (osmotic demyelination).
How long water intoxication lasts varies from dog to dog based on a wide range of factors, such as the size and physical condition of the dog, the volume of water consumed and environmental factors, such as temperature. However, mild water intoxication usually resolves in a few hours. Serious water intoxication generally is over 24 hours and a potential overnight stay at the animal hospital. Critical or acute water intoxication, with survival, is normally associated with permanent kidney damage that can have lifelong complications/effects for your dog.
Water intoxication is a serious condition that should not be ignored or left untreated. Doing so for a long enough period of time can lead to death. Awareness, prevention, recognition of symptoms and immediate veterinary treatment are critical to the survival of the dog. Don’t wait, call your veterinarian.
Robin Maurillo, of Auburn, has worked as a veterinary technician and animal cruelty investigator for several years in central New York.