Maurillo: What really happens to the pandemic pets?

Fortunately, beyond these statements there does not appear to be any evidence to suggest that the pets adopted and rescued during the pandemic are being returned at higher rates than typical. Stats show they may even be a little lower than typical. The pandemic may have reminded Americans of the needs of the community and support of pet parents, shelters, rescues and stray and feral populations. Pet owners know: Pets are family. They provide us with a sense of purpose and stability, and keep us active. We remember who was there for us during the difficult times, and who provided comfort and support. Pets are family.

Shelters and rescues have and should continue to screen potential adopters to assist in finding forever homes for pets. This helps to eliminate many of the reasons for the return of a pet. Active community involvement and support of local shelters helps to encourage the finding of forever homes for healthy and often basic trained pets. Adopt, support, volunteer, donate and champion for your local shelter and pet rescues. Help prevent pet surrenders before they happen.