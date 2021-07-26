Maurillo: What really happens to the pandemic pets?

When asked recently about writing an article about the emerging headlines of pandemic pets being returned, I hesitated because I have always advocated for rescue and adoption. I did not want to think of animals being returned to shelters. I do not believe in giving an animal a taste of a wonderful home and life, only to take it away from them. Animals understand unconditional love, kindness, consistency, food, water, play (exercise) and shelter. I have always struggled with human reasoning as to why someone could return an animal, other than for very serious issues. Animals cannot comprehend or understand why they are being abandon or left at a shelter.
In 2020, stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements caused many Americans to find comfort in newly acquired pets. Animal welfare advocates, shelters and rescue groups were excited and thrilled when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many isolated, quarantined and lonely Americans to adopt and purchase pets this past year. But apprehension and concern followed with the reopening of offices and businesses, and as social life begins to return to normal. Fear of animals being cast away like used toys caused for alarming headlines to be generated: “Pandemic pet parents are returning their quarantine companions at alarming rates as life resumes," “Adoption returns have increased dramatically since restrictions have been lifted as pet parents return to their normal schedules and work routines."
Fortunately, beyond these statements there does not appear to be any evidence to suggest that the pets adopted and rescued during the pandemic are being returned at higher rates than typical. Stats show they may even be a little lower than typical. The pandemic may have reminded Americans of the needs of the community and support of pet parents, shelters, rescues and stray and feral populations. Pet owners know: Pets are family. They provide us with a sense of purpose and stability, and keep us active. We remember who was there for us during the difficult times, and who provided comfort and support. Pets are family.
Shelters and rescues have and should continue to screen potential adopters to assist in finding forever homes for pets. This helps to eliminate many of the reasons for the return of a pet. Active community involvement and support of local shelters helps to encourage the finding of forever homes for healthy and often basic trained pets. Adopt, support, volunteer, donate and champion for your local shelter and pet rescues. Help prevent pet surrenders before they happen.
While many shelters and rescues are still preparing for a possible surge in surrendered pets, we will just have to wait, observe and hope this is not the case. As we move forward, attention should be paid to actively support pet parents. Luckily, social media continues to provide and expand pet behavioral help (especially separation anxiety), pet exercise needs (physical and mental), veterinary information, spay and neuter information, rabies vaccine clinics, pet food information and pet sitter/daycare referrals.
"It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals."
Assist your adopted pet to adjust with your return to work by:
• Developing a routine.
• Playing soft music or leaving a TV on.
• Practicing leaving them in a room for 15 minutes.
• Practicing leaving your home without them for short periods.
• Rewarding them for calm behavior.
• Providing interactive toys while gone.
• Using puzzle feeders when not home.
• Enrolling in a daycare center if necessary.
A future support for pet parents is pet-friendly offices, where offices open their doors and welcome pets into the workplace as many Americans return to work. The fruition and success of this undertaking is still to be determined, but I hope to witness a rise in these pet-friendly workplaces in the very near future.
For now, pandemic pets seem to be staying loved and safe in their new homes.
Robin Maurillo, of Auburn, has worked as a veterinary technician and animal cruelty investigator for several years in central New York.