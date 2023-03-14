Just like humans, good oral hygiene is important to better overall health and improved quality of life for your pet. Halitosis (bad breath) is usually the first sign to an unhealthy mouth, caused by bacteria growing from food particles caught between the teeth and in the gum lines. Many cats and dogs suffer from early gum disease by the time they are 4 years old, so start prevention early and continue your oral care throughout your pet’s life.

Bacteria and plaque forming foods and treats can cause build up on the teeth. This can harden into tartar, possibly causing gingivitis, receding gums and tooth loss. Examine your pet’s mouth weekly for pink gums, not white or red. There should be no signs of swelling. And the smell, although not always particularly the sweetest smell, should not be overly offensive.

Symptoms such as chronic bad breath, excessive drooling, bleeding/inflamed gums, oral cysts and tumors, and loose or broken teeth should be addressed by your veterinarian. Your veterinarian will examine your pet’s mouth, teeth and gums during the annual visit.

At that time, the veterinarian may recommend a dental cleaning. Similar to the same dental cleanings humans receive once or twice a year. Pets generally will not be cooperative. Inhalation anesthesia will need to be administered. The pet will need to be fasted the evening before and is usually dropped off at the veterinarian office the morning of the cleaning, and picked up later that evening. The pets teeth will be scaled, cleaned, polished, and any oral issues addressed. Loose and/or broken teeth will be removed to prevent potential abscesses. Often pain medication will be prescribed for a few days after any oral surgery.

Foods that are specially formulated to slow down the build-up of plaque and tarter can help prevent unhealthy mouths. Chew toys can satisfy your pet’s natural desire to chew and stifle anxiety, while keeping teeth strong. Elderly pets need to be observed if given hard bones, chew sticks and raw hides as their teeth are more fragile and can break/chip. Raw hides aren’t really recommended unless they are removed from the pet once the raw hide becomes soft (there is a swallowing/choking concern). Gnawing on chew toys helps assist in keeping the teeth clean by scrapping away plaque and tartar, and in massaging the gums.

However, the best prevention is brushing your pet’s teeth two to three times a week. Start by getting your pet use to the idea of having their teeth brushed by using your finger in a circular motion to message the lips, then teeth and gums for short periods of time once or twice a day for a few weeks. Once your pet feels comfortable having its mouth touched this way, apply a small amount of pet formulated tooth paste (formulated to not cause upset if swallowed) on the lips to establish the taste. Next, introduce a finger tooth brush or gauze wrapped around your finger with a small amount of the tooth paste and begin messaging the teeth and gums in a circular motion. Try to angle the brush at a 45 degree angle to the teeth. The side of the tooth that touches the inside of the cheek usually has more tartar. If the pet resists brushing the inside surface of the tooth, do not force the issue, only a small amount of tartar accumulates there.

Examine your pet’s mouth and teeth regularly, provide a proper diet, chew toys, regular brushing and regular veterinarian visits will help to maintain better overall health and an improved quality of life for your pet.