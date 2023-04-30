The annual Mother's Day Garden Tour at Sycamore Hill Gardens in Marcellus will take place this year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

On display that morning and afternoon will be more than 700,000 flowering bulbs and hundreds of varieties of trees and shrubs. A large pond will offer views of colorful koi fish and large stepping stones to navigate. Visitors can also explore a 1-acre maze made from more than 2,200 emerald green arborvitaes, ring a gong and make a rock sculpture in the sunken garden.

A scavenger hunt list will be available for visitors to see how many items they can complete in the gardens. Bringing picnic lunches is permitted, and food trucks Chicken Bandit, Blueberries & Lace and Skippy's Ice Cream will also be at the event. A raffle with local prizes will be held in the barn.

Those with limited mobility are welcome to bring scooters for use on the stone dust paths and lawn areas of the gardens, 2130 Old Seneca Turnpike, Marcellus.

Tickets to the event are $15, and children 8 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets will not be available at the gardens, but are available online and at several area locations, including Baltimore Woods Nature Center, Bailiwick Market & Cafe, Roland's, Metro Home Style, Café 108, Ballantyne Gardens, and Chocolate Pizza Co.

For more information, including tickets, visit baltimorewoods.org or call (315) 673-1350.