Mccallion: Understanding relapse as part of addiction recovery

At 23, I went into rehab for the first time at the urging of my family. I went through detox, inpatient and outpatient. I moved into my very first apartment by myself and I was thriving for a short while, until I made the decision that I wanted to not feel anymore — I wanted to escape again. Life had become overwhelming and sad. I wanted to feel something and nothing at the same time, and I found that once again in heroin.

At 25, I went back into rehab for the second time, again at the urging of my family. I went back to the same rehab and went through the same process. Detox, inpatient and outpatient. I moved into another apartment, got a job, and was thriving, for a short while. I had about a year sober when I was sexually assaulted, and the spiral began again.

At around 27, I decided to begin taking medications for opioid use disorder, but addiction is cunning, baffling and powerful. I could not stop using. I eventually got to the point where I did not want to live life like this anymore. I wanted more. With the help and persuasion of my mother and sister, I went back into rehab. I continued taking MOUDs, and it was a tool that helped save my life.