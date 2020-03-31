McKee: What a pandemic means for people in recovery

As the spread of the coronavirus rapidly increases across the United States, many precautions have been put into place as far as gathering, social distancing, closing businesses and schools. For someone struggling with addiction or suffering from mental illness, this pandemic and its social restrictions can be extremely challenging. The social distancing is a very difficult aspect for people in recovery to navigate. One of the most important parts of recovery to me is the social inclusion and community; having a sense of belonging and social interaction is paramount. In addiction and/or mental health, people tend to isolate, so once they are in recovery it is very important for these people to stay connected and communicate.

Also, the majority of recovery-based agencies and community resources have reduced staff and/or moved to telehealth. In this situation, people in recovery cannot get that crucial face-to-face interaction. For me personally, face time over a computer or phone is not the same. With all of the resources temporarily unable to help individuals in recovery at the same capacity as before, it's extremely concerning.