McKee: What a pandemic means for people in recovery

As the spread of the coronavirus rapidly increases across the United States, many precautions have been put into place as far as gathering, social distancing, closing businesses and schools. For someone struggling with addiction or suffering from mental illness, this pandemic and its social restrictions can be extremely challenging. The social distancing is a very difficult aspect for people in recovery to navigate. One of the most important parts of recovery to me is the social inclusion and community; having a sense of belonging and social interaction is paramount. In addiction and/or mental health, people tend to isolate, so once they are in recovery it is very important for these people to stay connected and communicate.
Also, the majority of recovery-based agencies and community resources have reduced staff and/or moved to telehealth. In this situation, people in recovery cannot get that crucial face-to-face interaction. For me personally, face time over a computer or phone is not the same. With all of the resources temporarily unable to help individuals in recovery at the same capacity as before, it's extremely concerning.
Another challenge for someone in recovery is the stress of the whole situation. This is a historic time; not too many people alive have lived through a situation like this. The media, the life disruptions, warnings and closings can all put an extra amount of stress on everyone, including people in recovery. These added stressors could very well be categorized as triggers for someone in recovery. The normal life disruptions and closings are the most concerning to me. When people are getting into recovery, they are learning to live a “normal” life again. Having a schedule, job, appointments and responsibilities in recovery tend to keep people accountable, and get them involved in the community again. Without this regiment, I feel many people will isolate, and isolation is where the disease of addiction/mental health lives and thrives.
During these challenging times, I believe we all need to be there for one another, reach out to people we know are struggling, and let them know we are there for them. People in recovery are some of the most intelligent and resilient people. We will overcome this pandemic together, even if it is from a distance.
Casey McKee is a certified recovery peer advocate provisional/peer specialist with Nick’s Ride 4 Friends in Auburn. He is a person in recovery and serves on the Cayuga County HEALing Communities Study steering committee.
