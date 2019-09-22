Seeing "Harriet" for the first time in the world — how can I begin to share with you how I feel in this moment, on this day, right now?
I am at the world premiere of the feature film "Harriet" at the Toronto International Film Festival with my north star, and am about to witness a moment I have tried to contribute to all of my adult life: The release of a big-screen movie on Harriet Tubman.
I was born in the city Harriet Tubman chose as her free home. And I was only born because Harriet Tubman lived, and lived the way she did. I am a direct descendant of the impact of Harriet Tubman's work more than 200 years ago, and my surname — the McLeod(s) — is said to have been the last family to live in the home she built at the turn of the century, having first been rescued by her, and later being close friends if not chosen family.
I was raised in the AME Zion Church on Parker Street she loved and championed, and left her estate to. The church, then called the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church, now bears her name after an official change from the bishop. I grew up in the church with a huge knowledge of Harriet Tubman and her contribution. My extended family were part of the caretakers of the Tubman home property for the church, and the church congregation on countless occasions would go to the Harriet Tubman Home for picnics and to play as I grew up. We all knew where she was buried in Fort Hill Cemetery, and would visit the site when we would cut through Fort Hill on our way downtown to Super Duper back in the day. Never back then would I have believed that I would become a Tubman scholar-like individual who would create a dramatic play titled "A Moment In History" (1992), where Tubman comes back to life in the body of a modern black businesswomen and is able to see what black people had done with the freedom she and so many others fought so hard to gain for them. And then a year later, I would be commissioned to adapt, direct and ultimately compose one of the first Harriet Tubman musicals — that I had known of — "A Woman Called Harriet" in 1993. Today, I am the executive producer of the Harriet Tubman Freedom Music Festival, the Harriet Tubman Freedom Awards, and composer of "A Soundtrack for Harriet Tubman" and the concert that tours championing "What It Means To Be Free." I have been a consistent voice and supporter of Tubman's legacy alongside her great-great-grand-niece Pauline Johnson (my one-time church choir director), the Rev. Paul G. Carter, former Mayor Melina Carnicelli and Harriet Tubman Home Executive Director Karen Hill.
Nearly 28 years ago, I stood on a stage telling the story of Harriet Tubman and singing songs that would immortalize her name. When Cecile Tyson came to Auburn in approximately 1973, I was a boy at her side, who even then was called on to sing a solo for her at the AME Zion church on Parker Street, which is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. All of this is part of my family's history.
So Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Toronto — that was a deep exhaling moment. It was done. I may not have personally created the movie, but I was invited to bear witness and to mark the day. And what a day it was. I am not going to talk here about critical acclaim or who will love it or not, because that was not the standard that Harriet Tubman set for herself back then, nor the globe now, 200 years later. The question is: Has the film "Harriet" changed something? Has it forever opened an expectation that can never again be closed? Is it worthy of mention? I say to all of those questions, a resounding yes!
Director Kasi Lemmons took back the pencil of history and exchanged it for the new medium of man, a movie. She exposed, corrected, rewrote and maybe even took a little liberty to fill in the blanks that others have failed to even mention, let alone tell, about Harriet Tubman. I know that with Kasi's bold offering, hers will not be the last film on Harriet Tubman. She has shown that it is possible to do it and to do it well. It was a bold and huge mission, and "Harriet" is a film that will make your heart sway, and feel deeply, but not break. This story will fill in some blanks and create in some places a new dawn of interpretation. The arch is uplifting, but that was Tubman's life after so much hardship — it was her choice. Now you have a choice. Spread the word, see the movie and maybe, just maybe, find a little freedom you didn't even know you needed.