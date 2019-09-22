* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sean McLeod, of Auburn, is the executive producer of the Harriet Tubman Freedom Music Festival, composer of "A Soundtrack for Harriet Tubman," president and CEO of the New York Institute of Dance & Education, and an international producer, director and choreographer. He is also the founder of Reaching for Higher Ground Consulting.