McNally: The Brahms’ Requiem: Comfort for the living

“Blest are they who mourn, for they shall have comfort”.

These words, forming the opening phrases of the Brahms’ Requiem, are taken from Matthew 5:4 and are part of the well-known and much-loved Beatitudes from Our Lord’s “Sermon on the Mount.” A requiem (Latin for “rest” or “repose”) is a Mass for the souls of the dead. Musical compositions setting parts of a requiem Mass (Kyrie, Credo, Sanctus, Agnus Dei, Missa, Benedictus, etc.) are often sung during the Lenten season. Musical masters such as Mozart, Verdi, Berlioz, Saint-Saens, Faure and Durufle all have famous works in this musical genre. One requiem, however, stands apart from all the rest in significant ways, and that is the Brahms’ Requiem.

Johannes Brahms was a German composer, pianist and conductor during music’s Romantic Period. Born in Hamburg, Germany, in 1833 into a Lutheran family, Brahms spent much of his professional life in Vienna. He was profoundly affected by the death of his mother, Christiane, in 1865 and by the earlier death of his good friend (and fellow composer) Robert Schumann in 1856. Brahms composed much of the "German Requiem" in the year following his mother’s death and it was performed in complete form in 1868 to great acclaim.