The Cayuga County Office for the Aging's Senior Nutrition Program seeks volunteers to commit to delivering meals at a senior housing complex in Auburn one or two mornings a week.

The volunteer would pick up hot and cold food containers from a kitchen in Auburn and deliver to about 10 residents of the complex. Containers would then be returned to the pickup location.

The time commitment is about an hour. No meals will be delivered when schools are closed due to weather, in which case residents will use an emergency food package provided each autumn.

For more information about this or other meal delivery opportunities, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.