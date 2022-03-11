Meat at the mall: Owner of BBQ food truck opens restaurant in Fingerlakes Mall

Adam Vryhof, owner of food truck Big Awesome BBQ, wanted to open a location in Fingerlakes Mall so he could have a commercial kitchen.

What he got on the side has been a nice surprise.

Vryhof, of Cato, opened Big Awesome BBQ in the Aurelius shopping center's food court on Saturday. Business is already "a lot better" than he expected, he told The Citizen on Wednesday.

Along with customers who tried the new restaurant during the mall's Speed World event last weekend, Vryhof has already seen some of his longtime followers at his first brick-and-mortar location.

"A lot of people ask, 'Why be in the mall? There's no one there,'" he said. "But I have a large customer base between here and Syracuse, and they're going to come here like anyone else."

If you go WHAT: Big Awesome BBQ WHEN: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays WHERE: Food court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius INFO: Visit bigawesomebbq.com or facebook.com/bigawesomebbq

Vryhof has operated Big Awesome BBQ for 15 years, offering catering services and, for the last five years, a food truck. In Auburn, he's been a fixture at Tinkers Guild on Fridays and the Auburn Rotary Club's Party in the Park summer festival at Deauville Island. His meat, smoked in an old-fashioned, wood-fired, reverse-flow offset smoker, has won many people's choice festival awards.

Vryhof described his barbecue as somewhat Carolina-style, with plenty of pork that has an ample amount of vinegar. His menu isn't the type where customers order a meat and two sides to make a platter, they can pick from main dishes and sides as they please. Highlights include the Hog-ritto wrap with pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and Fritos, the Sweet Caroline wrap with pulled pork, coleslaw and crispy fried onions, and the Trash Compactor wrap consisting of hamburger, hot dog or pulled pork with other garbage plate ingredients.

"That's fairly new, but that's all I've been making all week," Vryhof said. "We just do it a little different here."

With gas prices going up, Vryhof asked Fingerlakes Mall about renting a space in its food court so he could use its commercial kitchen. The mall agreed, offering the space recently vacated by Khadijah's Kitchen, but management told Vryhof he would have to serve food there as well, he said. Though that has led to more customers than he's expected, he's still cautious in his optimism. He's paying attention to his busiest hours in hopes of creating the most efficient schedule for himself, as Big Awesome BBQ, for now, is a party of one.

"It's a lot to be there that long, and a lot of product to maintain while running a food truck," he said. "We'll see how it all works in the big picture."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.