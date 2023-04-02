A Civil War soldier of local interest and the history of the National Medal of Honor will be the subjects of the next edition of an Owasco museum's speaker series.

The Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will feature John Lamphere presenting "Robert Buffum: Jayhawker, Spy & Murderer, and the Creation of the National Medal of Honor" on Thursday, April 13.

Buffum, who is buried in Auburn, was the third person to receive the medal, the country's highest honor for bravery during combat. He fought for the Union in the Civil War and was taken prisoner during a failed mission to disrupt Confederate communications.

Presenter Lamphere taught American history and criminal justice at Cayuga Community College for 31 years. He gave a similar talk at the Owasco museum in 2014.

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public, and donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.