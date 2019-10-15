Dr. Gustave Davis will end his talk in Auburn next week with the same question he poses in the beginning: Who is Theodore Dimon?
Even though Davis has extensively researched the legacy of William H. Seward, he said there is surprisingly little to document the doctor and political mentee of the American statesman and Auburn resident.
Dimon was also the Auburn Prison physician and medical director of the Auburn Asylum in the mid-19th century.
Davis, a retired Yale clinical professor of pathology, will give his talk “An Unhealthy History? Dr. Theodore Dimon and the Rise of Victorian Medicine” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Carriage House Theater behind the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.
Previously, Davis has spoken at the Seward House Museum about Seward’s carriage accident and his injuries stemming from the assassination attempt he survived.
Davis found out about Seward’s medical history and injuries during a trip he took to Alaska for the 150th anniversary of the purchase of the state, which Seward facilitated as Secretary of State under President Andrew Johnson.
He learned how Seward embarked on a trip across the world from 1870 to 1871 despite paralysis of his right and left arms.
“No one had written about this before,” Davis wrote in an email to The Citizen. “I also debunked citations of a ‘neck brace’ which had supposedly saved his life from the knife thrusts of the assassin.”
A man named Lewis Powell attempted to assassinate Seward in 1865 by stabbing him in the face and neck, and also attacking some of his children.
The trip to Alaska and research for another lecture spurred Davis to give a public talk about Dimon’s medical role in Auburn and care of Seward while the statesman was in upstate New York, away from Washington, D.C.
Victorian medicine at the time abandoned ancient tactics like bloodletting and purges for homeopathic drugs, Davis said. He cited an unanswered letter Dimon sent to Seward recommending a new “electrization” method to treat Seward’s paralysis.
“The rise of homeopathy was due more to not doing harm than successful treatment,” Davis said, noting that both Seward’s wife and daughter died from diseases — "The Vapors" and tuberculosis, respectively — that did not have cures.
“Dimon had little available for the treatment of Seward’s pneumonia, which killed him. Likewise there was little he could do for family or friends dying of typhoid fever but to ‘do no harm,’” Davis said.
Dimon’s professional ambitions, as well as the development of medical schools and education in Utica and Auburn, will also be topics of discussion during the talk. Though Dimon was devoted to his country, family and patients, “he was not above using his political connections, largely for good,” Davis said.
He cited how Dimon asked Seward for favors for himself and others in several letters between them. “Certainly Seward was his political mentor as he was Seward’s family physician in Auburn,” Davis said.
The talk will also focus on Dimon’s time as a physician during the Civil War and how he spent a long stretch of time away from his family to work gold fields in California, where he eventually became the first president of the medical society in San Francisco.
While those pursuits were patriotic, Dimon “was seeking financial stability throughout his life as the practice of medicine was not very lucrative,” Davis said.
Reservations for the talk are recommended. Admission is $10 for members of the Seward House or Cayuga museums and $15 for nonmembers. Visit sewardhouse.org for more information or call (315) 253-8051.