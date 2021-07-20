 Skip to main content
Medication take-back scheduled for Union Springs
Medication take-back scheduled for Union Springs

A medication take-back and Narcan distribution event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Union Springs Fire Department, 257 Cayuga St., Union Springs.

Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will be accepting prescriptions, patches, ointments, vitamins, samples, over-the-counter medications and pet medications for proper disposal, and offering free Narcan distribution and training, as well as resources to assist with substance abuse prevention and treatment.

There is no cost for disposing of medication. The event will take place in partnership with the Cayuga County Drug Free Coalition, HEALing Communities Study, Nick's Ride 4 Friends, the village of Union Springs and the fire department.

