The annual Pup Nup fundraiser will see bride Savannah, a 4 1/2-year-old Bernese mountain dog, wedded to groom Cotton, a 3-month-old husky, at noon Sunday, Sept. 22, at the S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn.
The event will also include hot dogs and chili dogs for sale, and a ducky/frog pond where children can win prizes. A wedding cake will also be served.
The canine couple will be married by officiant Katherine Alexander. Savannah's owner is Kathy Plis, and Cotton's owners are Jenn and Shawn Stephens. The wedding party will also include Ella as best girl and Bo as best dog. The Pup Nup was founded by Mary Jo Pelc and Denise Brooks.
Some 70 years ago, Marylou McQuaid developed a deep love for animals — and it all started wi…
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets to the event are $10 for adults and free for children 12 or younger. The event supports the Pet Food Pantry of Auburn. Donations for the event have been collected from Bailiwick Market & Cafe, Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, Downtown Deli, Angelo's Pizza, Wegmans, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, Paint Doctors, Underground Ink, Fancy Footwork Dance Studio, Tops, BB's Pizza Express, Tom's Body Shop, Muddy Paws, Jessica Lynn's Craft Room, Denny's, Owen Orchards, Simple Roast, the S-K Post and Walmart.
Donations of baskets or money for the pantry will be appreciated. Wedding gifts of canned Friskies cat food, Temptations cat treats and cat litter are encouraged.
For more information, visit facebook.com/pupnupmaryjo.