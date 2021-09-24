Meeting to provide update on Owasco Lake plan

A public meeting about the Owasco Lake Watershed Management and Waterfront Revitalization Plan, and the incorporation of the Environmental Protection Agency's nine key elements, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.

The meeting will take place in conference rooms 1-3 at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. In-person attendance will be limited due to COVID-19, but virtual attendance through Zoom will also be available.

The meeting will provide an update on the incorporation of the elements into the plan. The public will also be able to review and comment on management recommendations and prioritization.

To register for the in-person meeting, visit bit.ly/Owasco9EInperson. To register for the Zoom meeting, visit bit.ly/Owasco9EP_PublicMeeting.

For more information, email mwunderlich@cayugacounty.us.

