The Cultural Italian American Organization will host its annual St. Joseph the Worker Feast on Sunday, April 30, and honor a dedicated member at the event.

The annual event at St. Francis of Assisi Church celebrates St. Joseph's Day on March 19. It will include a small procession in St. Joseph's honor with old Sicilian narration, and a feast table blessed by the Rev. Lou Vasile with food by Osteria Salina.

This year's event will honor CIAO member Gina Mironti, who has worked at all the organizations' fundraising events since 2014. Mironti, 94, came to the U.S. in 1970 from Morolo, in the province of Forsinone, Italy, with her family.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. in Nacca Hall at the church, 303 Clark St., Auburn. Tickets are $40, and reservations are required by April 26.

For more information, or to RSVP, email jpalmiotto13021@yahoo.com or call (315) 406-3417 or (315) 406-4859.