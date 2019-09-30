A meeting of the New York State Office of Mental Health Regional Advisory Committee will address the topics of voter registration and division of quality management from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at West Middle School Apartments, 217 Genesee St., Auburn.
The committee works with the Office of Consumer Affairs to attain meaningful recipient and family participation at all levels of the mental health system.
The meeting is free and open to the public, and lunch will be provided. Registration is requested by Oct. 2.
For more information, or to register, call (315) 426-3992 or email garret.smith@omh.ny.gov.