The Cayuga County affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a screening of 2012 movie "Silver Linings Playbook" Friday, May 5, at Auburn Public Theater.
The screening, taking place during Mental Health Awareness Month, will raise funds for the affiliate's three family support group programs.
The romantic comedy follows a man living with bipolar disorder (Bradley Cooper) who meets a young widow (Jennifer Lawrence).
"'Silver Linings Playbook' points out that mental illnesses are complicated, making every day challenging," NAMI of Cayuga County said in a news release. "The characters in this movie show that people can learn to live with mental illness and that it is one day at a time. The journey of recovery is an ongoing, personal process that involves hope which is the belief that your future will be better. Hope is an essential component of our well-being and a pathway toward recovery. Embrace hope."
Tickets to the screening, which will begin at 7 p.m., are $10. Popcorn and a bottle of water are included. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
For more information, visit namicayugacounty.org or auburnpublictheater.org.