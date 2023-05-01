"'Silver Linings Playbook' points out that mental illnesses are complicated, making every day challenging," NAMI of Cayuga County said in a news release. "The characters in this movie show that people can learn to live with mental illness and that it is one day at a time. The journey of recovery is an ongoing, personal process that involves hope which is the belief that your future will be better. Hope is an essential component of our well-being and a pathway toward recovery. Embrace hope."