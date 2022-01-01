Mentz: An eventful 2021 for local history efforts

It’s the end of 2021, and time for my year-end wrap-up for activities at the Lock 52 Historical Society. I think we all expected something different than what 2021 tossed at us, but in spite of the difficulties and challenges, it was another good year for Lock 52. None of what I will list here would have been possible without the hard work of our volunteers, who give so much of their time to preserve the history of our town and village.

Our Port Byron Family Tree project continues to grow. As of late December, there are over 4,200 people represented in the tree, and this number grows weekly. It is beginning to be like a big crossword puzzle with the various families interconnecting with each other.

Our Thursday work crew has a good time while working, and they are always looking for new members. They sorted and organized more of the collection, and they are creating finding aids to help search the collection. We began Thursday open hours and as a result, many nice folks showed up with their questions and more donations. Among these visitors were people from the family of Lila Kerns Field. Lila was one of a number of sad passings in 2021. The family has been so generous in donating photo albums. These treasures were identified with names! We share these new discoveries with the public by way of social media, our Ancestry Port Byron Family Tree, and Find a Grave. Since the Kern family lived on the west side of the village, many of the images gave us new views of that part of the village. Images of the village west of the outlet are rare, indeed, and we are always very excited to see new views of that area.

We have had others share their collections with us (and you), and we thank everyone for these kind gifts. Unless we are asked to keep things private, it is our policy to freely share every photo or document we receive. We have found that this policy has brought us more gifts and donations, rather than sitting on our collection and making people come to us. We thank Lila Gay, the MacDuffie family, Ted Eiben, the Horr family and the Canal Society of New York State for their photo donations. Just a few days ago we received a large envelope filled with items and photos about Maryanne Hearn. Maryanne was the local postmaster for 27 years and oversaw the construction of the “new” post office.

It was also an exciting year because we received an offer from a local man to purchase the old Warren Mill in our behalf. After some very serious deliberations, and a tour of the building, we decided not to accept the offer. But the discussions helped the board members focus on what they felt was important and how to accomplish those goals. One of these will be a new roof on the Pine Street house.

Late in 2020 we published our first quarterly newsletter, and we continued to publish The Lock 52 Chronicle throughout 2021. Our feature articles have been about the Henry School and one-room schoolhouses, the cigar manufacturing business in the village, the fire department and the Grand Army of the Republic monument. If you want to see the newsletter, drop us a note with your email address. Our research has been greatly aided by our digital resources, and this year we added the full 20-year run of The InPort. This community-run and -written newspaper was printed between 1992 and 2012, and offers a nice look at recent history.

Our volunteers have been visiting the Mount Pleasant Cemetery and updating/adding headstone information to Find a Grave. Some of the stones are becoming so weathered and damaged that it can be very difficult to read them, and it can be a real mystery to try to determine who is who. We are looking for people who may wish to help with this ongoing project and a new cemetery friends group. If we can find people willing to volunteer, we will approach the town to see how we might help tidy up the headstones.

As I noted, the society shares many of the new discoveries by way of social media and the website. This is free to all. If you would like to receive the newsletters and help support our preservation efforts, we encourage you to become a member. We would like to get to 100 (or more) members in 2022. We invite you all to stop in and visit during our Thursday open hours or by appointment.

Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and vice president of the Lock 52 Historical Society in Port Byron. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.

