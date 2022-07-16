Mentz: Church sale, apartment project signs of progress

It is summertime and research slows a bit, so let’s catch up on a bit of Port Byron and Lock 52 Historical Society news.

Many readers of this newspaper likely saw the article about the sale of St. John’s Church to the Canal Society of New York State. In case you missed it, the old Catholic church was closed a couple years ago and has been up for sale for some time. Jim and Sherry Samuel offered to purchase the building and donate it to the Canal Society to house the extensive collection of the canal organization. It is anticipated that researchers from around the world will be making use of these archives. In addition, the sanctuary and altar areas will be preserved and used as programming space. The old church has been renamed the Samuel Center for Canal History. This is very exciting news for the local historical community, and we wish our friends in the society well in this new endeavor.

Bringing these archives to Port Byron is not a new idea. In the original planning of the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park, the society had hoped to purchase the old trolley power house on Dock Street and turn that into a research center. After the State Council on Waterways, who owned the Erie House, had to pull out of the park project, the Canal Society stepped in and purchased the house so that the project could move forward. However, the idea of an archive had to be set aside at that time. Some many years later, we have come full circle.

The cemetery committee has been on a roll, cleaning headstones and revealing new discoveries. One of the discoveries is that many headstones are almost unreadable. Thankfully, through the historical records, we can piece together who is buried there, but not always. This is a reminder to snap some photos of the family headstones so you and your future generations are able to see what was once there. At the historical society we use apps like Find a Grave and Billion Graves to record, preserve and share the headstones, but if you are not into all that, a few simple photos taken with your phone’s GPS turned on might be very useful to a family genealogist in the coming years. It is impossible to spend time cleaning a stone and not wonder who these people were and what lives they lived. Sometimes I am cleaning a list of inscriptions noting the passing of children, one after the other, and I stop to wonder how sad it is for these families to have so many child deaths. When I can, I do a bit of research on the families and add them to the ever-growing Port Byron family tree project. We have been contacted by other groups asking for advice, and we are happy to share what we have been learning about the proper care and treatment of these headstones.

Lock 52 hosted a open house in in June to highlight the art of Star Greathouse, Rosalind Burke Eiben and Lois Smith. These open house events are always great fun as you hear, “I haven’t seen you in years!” We always feel great bringing old friends together. The artwork will remain on display through September and can be viewed during our open hours or by appointment. I believe the group is now looking at a display about our local musicians for next year.

The fire department will be hosting its annual car show and summer event on Aug. 6 in the park by the town offices. Stop in to say hello to the men and women who volunteer their time to help everyone by their service. Lock 52 will have our tent there, so stop by and share a bit of history with us.

Work is proceeding on the new Church Street apartments. (I am not certain what the new name will be.) It was expected that the new three-story-high buildings would be built before demolition of the old school/apartments; however, the work was causing some of the brickwork on the south wall to fall, so it was removed. This exposed the interior of the building, giving folks a chance to take another look inside. It is certain that this work is making many recall their school years, and Lock 52 is gathering these memories. Come in for an interview or write them down. Even though the building will be gone, we can save a few of the good and bad times students had there.

