Mentz: How to properly clean a headstone

If you take a walk through one of our many local cemeteries, you might notice that time and weather has not been very nice to the headstones and monuments.

Lichen, moss, mold, pollution, bird droppings and more have accumulated on the stones, darkening and staining them so they can be almost impossible to read. And certainly our New York winters have taken a toll by weathering the stones, with rain seeping into cracks and then the freezing tamps causing that water to expand, resulting in breakage. In addition to this weathering, some stones were simply buried into the earth with no foundation and over the years, the stones have leaned and toppled. (Some toppling may have been aided by not-so-nice humans.)

During the pandemic, some people who had lots of time on their hands began to take notice of these conditions. Now the various social media platforms are filled with headstone cleaning videos that include a voiceover telling you about the life of the person who rests below. These have grown very popular with millions of views. One TikTok account even got onto NPR to discuss her popular videos.

It has been a goal of Lock 52 to foster more public involvement with our beautiful cemeteries and to help this, we have set up a cemetery committee with the blessing of the town of Mentz. One goal is to clean and conduct an inventory so genealogists and family members can find them easier. Toward this goal, I have been watching a number of the videos and reading blogs about "dos and don'ts." Here is a quick overview in case you wish to try this on your own.

First, ask permission. Don’t just turn up with cleaning materials and good intentions. If it is your family's stone, then go ahead. If you want to clean the local veterans' stones, good on you, but try to find the owner and get permission. Second, less is more. Don’t expect your work to produce a shiny new-looking stone. Some of these stones are centuries old and will have the battle scars of years of neglect. Third, if you see signs of loose or flaking stone or cracks, or if the stone is wobbly, leave it be. Don’t make it worse. Fourth, wear old clothes, as you will get dirty! Fifth, be prepared to be moved emotionally.

So what to do? Don’t use any household soap. Some will say that their soap is safe, but don’t use it. Use water only, unless you happen to have some gentle Orvus shampoo around or wish to purchase some D/2 biocide. (D/2 is one of the few recommended chemicals, but it is expensive!) A clean pump-type garden sprayer works great for the first and final wetting. Start by spraying down the stone really well. Then begin at the top and, using a plastic or wooden scraper, remove any growth. Then wet again. I find it nice to have a trigger bottle of water and keep a constant spray going. Scrub with a soft-bristle brush (no metal!) working top to bottom. Scrub, wet, scrub, wet. Carefully work around the lettering using a variety of brushes. Old toothbrushes work well for this, so maybe it is time to make your dentist happy and replace your toothbrushes? When you are done, give the stone another good rinse and watch the transformation. It is very satisfying to see the lettering reappear. You will want to do another, I can promise you that. I can also promise you that you will start to have a conversation with the person whose stone you are cleaning. You cannot help it.

Lock 52 will host a cleaning event at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Mount Pleasant. It is Mother’s Day weekend, so if you want to come clean mom’s stone we will have the tools and proper materials available. Or if you want to help clean some random stones, you are more than welcome to do that also. Hopefully this will be the first of many events. Another goal is to eventually do some stone repairs and resetting as needed. If you have a volunteer or service group and think this might be a worthy cause, drop us a line. There are more than 4,000 stones at Mount Pleasant, and the town has five cemeteries. There is a lot of work to do. And, of course, if you don’t want your family's stones cleaned, let us know that also.

Riley: Tracing the history of Port Byron's early Black residents If you happen to walk around the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, you might notice a couple headstones with the notation of "U.S.C.T." or "U.S. Colore…

Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and the president of the Lock 52 Historical Society. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0