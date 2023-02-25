Way back in 2019, I wrote about the Schasel postcard collection that had been donated to the Lock 52 Historical Society. It is a wonderful collection of over 100 postcards that had been collected by Rudy and his son Rene Schasel. That collection became the basis of our “Images of Port Byron” book. Now we have been surprised with a donation from the Blake family, who donated a box of images that were used to create some of those postcards. These offer an insight into how postcards were created.

William Blake was born in Junius and moved to Port Byron in October 1887 to open his drug store. This business would stay in the family, and in the village, through the death of his grandson Robert Blake in 1991. Blake’s Pharmacy was a well-loved business in the village that many folks still have fond memories about. One of the many items that the store sold was the postcard, and this new collection gives us some behind-the-scenes information about how they were created. But we need a little context.

After their introduction in 1901, the postcard quickly became a collector’s item. With images from faraway exotic places, or from just down the street, the postcard quickly became an inexpensive way to share news, say hello or share a memory. Even for a small village like Port Byron, hundreds of cards were produced so that you never had to send the same one twice. The hotels, churches, street scenes, the trolley and railroad, Erie Canal, stores, scenes along the outlet and more all became available. Add to this list locally produced cards that showed family groups, homes or any subject that could be captured on camera. The only requirement was the size and format, 3.5 by 5 inches, with an image on the front and a place to address on the back.

About the same time that the postcard was introduced, the post office began to roll out its rural free delivery of the mail. A notice in The Port Byron Chronicle told residents that RFD mail would begin Jan. 1, 1902. The post office also offered hours that seem crazy to us today, with hours that ran between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 2 p.m. Sundays. The mail would be sent out and received by the railroad eight times a day. With the RFD delivering the mail right to your doorstep, the mail became accessible to everyone, so that a traveler could send home a postcard and his family would receive it quite quickly, sometimes the same day! In researching this, I ran across the term “postcard shower,” where folks showered a recipient with postcards on a special day. The newspaper often reported that someone received a “postcard shower” on their birthday or special occasion. Of course, Blake’s Drugstore sold postcard albums and collectors pages so you could keep all these neat and tidy.

Another interesting aside was that a lament of the RFD was the closing of the smaller post offices, such as those at Throopsville and Fosterville. With the mail being delivered out of Auburn to their homes, it was noted that folks didn’t need to go to the post office, and in those days, the smaller post offices were in stores where people would often gather and chat. The loss of this community contact was certainly felt by many in the rural areas.

Our new Blake collection has nice examples showing how Mr. Blake ordered his cards. A photographer would have driven about the village looking for subjects and then developed the film. With a print of the scene in hand, the photographer and purchaser could suggest crops, captions or even disregard entirely. As all the photography was in black and white, some cards would be selected to be hand-painted in color, and instructions were written out in English and German to give the painter some idea as how to color the card. German was used, as most of this work was done in Germany. We also have a couple examples of a proof, where the card was printed and then sent out to be given a final check. It is fascinating to see that Blake was ordering cards in quantities of 1,000.

The Lock 52 policy is to make all these discoveries available to all on our social media and the website. Of course, we hope that the preservation and presentation of this history is of value to you, and that you will support our efforts by becoming a member.