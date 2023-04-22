In October 1873, Col. William Jones assembled his forces. His men built two log and earthen fortifications that looked out over the landscape where the expected attack would advance from. In addition to their sidearms, the men also mounted a 10-pound cannon, and a 24-hour guard was established. The men, who were yeomen farmers from their nearby homes, stood ready to repel the opposing army.

War had come to Mentz, and nationally, it would be called "The Port Byron Railroad War.” Well, to be honest, the war was more a spat and a standoff between local landowners and the New York Central Railroad. But the national, and even local news played up the conflict between the small landowner and the large intrastate company with the grant title.

To set the stage for this war, we need to look back to 1853 and the merger of many smaller railroad companies into the New York Central. One of the early projects taken up by the new company was to construct a direct line between Rochester and Syracuse. In the 1850s, the company had been given the authority by the state to take a strip of land about 96 feet wide across whatever land they might need. This was enough land to lay down two sets of tracks.

As the train traffic increased, the company decided to expand to four tracks and the state gave them the authority to take another 32 feet of land. The land acquisition process involved agents from the company coming to town and informing the landowners what they were taking and what they would be paid. It was a government-sanctioned form of privately funded eminent domain. But payment was not enough for some landowners whose land was split by the railroad. Abner Armstrong, William Jones, Lany Graham and Andrew Myer, who all lived along the railroad in the High Bridge area, asked for a bridge over the busy tracks. The railroad was not agreeable to building a bridge.

So when the construction crews reached the High Bridge area of Mentz, they ran into some resistance. The local men, under the direction of William Jones, who had been given the title of colonel, had prepared to defend their land by building their forts. The number of “soldiers” varies by report, but it appears that 60 to 100 men pitched their tents, created fortifications, put up the American flag and were armed. They named their “forts” after their leaders, Armstrong and Graham.

It is clear that at first, the New York Central responded in force. A letter in the newspaper stated that the railroad workers were armed with “guns, clubs, stones, shovels, spades, pickaxes and more.” A book about the history of the railroad notes that Superintendent Burrows, who was a “forceful citizen” and lacking in “anything that faintly resembled tact,” sent a train of armed employees to the site and ordered them to charge the forts. The employees resisted and were fired, but the idea of the New York Central sending an armed train to take on the local men was fodder for the papers, who immediately took sides.

The Auburn paper, which was more sympathetic to the railroad, noted that the leaders were ridiculously marshaling the excited men who brandished their rusty muskets. The Buffalo Evening Courier was a bit more sympathetic to the men, stating that they should be congratulated for standing up for their rights and that they were entitled to the thanks of the community. The railroad history noted that a local clergyman came to the battlefield and blessed the men, comparing them to the minutemen of 1775 and telling them that they were fighting a holy war. It doesn’t appear that there were any injuries, and local law enforcement was called in to restore the peace. The railroad compromised by squeezing the extra two tracks onto their existing land and allowed the case be settled in the courts.

At first, all four men were part of the trial and had to be represented. This required all the men to travel, as the courts and the railroad moved the location of the trial from Auburn to Geneva to Canandaigua. So it was decided to let Abner Armstrong fight the good fight and that all would abide by whatever the outcome was, be it against or for them. The case went on for over a year and in the end, the men got the money they wanted (but no bridge) and the railroad got the land they needed.