Mentz: Remembering the work of an early genealogist

Frank Avery Skilton died in 1931, and it is likely few people have heard of him. He was not a resident of Port Byron or Mentz, so why am I writing about him? Well, his name kept coming up as I searched for ancestors to add to the Port Byron family tree. And in a way, he is a shirttail relative to the Hadger, Gutchess, Spaulding and Root families, as he married Florence Hadger in 1887.

More importantly, Skilton was a man with the means and time to conduct genealogical searches in a time when that was the pursuit of the “well to do.” The opening paragraph of his obituary notes that he was an “attorney and genealogist.” One of his passions was to travel the land searching for the graves of soldiers of the Revolutionary War. He did this with his second wife, Clara Gilbert Skilton. Clara served as the chair of the Committee of Revolutionary War Graves for the Owasco chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1925, Frank wrote an article for The Port Byron Chronicle telling the story of Richard Damewood of Montezuma, a soldier who died in 1850 and was largely forgotten. After being found by a community work crew in 1997, research led back to Frank’s article and that led to the grave being marked with a William G. Pomeroy Foundation-funded historic marker.

Frank came from a family of genealogists. His grandfather Dr. Avery J. Skilton was a noted researcher and is given great credit for the completion of the Steele family history. Avery’s mother was Chloe Steele, and lest you think me running too far astray, the Kasson and Spalding families of Port Byron are related to the Steele clan. Thanks to Dr. Skilton, they can trace their families back to 1624 and the arrival of the family to America. Frank’s father carried on the interest in genealogy and passed it along to Frank and his siblings.

A lot of the research and compiling of the Steele tree was completed prior to his death in 1858, and that alone is worth a moment of consideration. In our internet world, it is difficult to think that in the “old days," the family researcher had to carry out their work by making actual visits to courthouses, cemeteries and next of kin, and using the mail to request information from churches, local governments and family members. The foreword to the Steele history notes that the researcher ran up against apathy, indifference, people who wanted money for information and those who wanted to see their name in print. At least we can say that hasn’t changed!

In searching Frank, I found a letter addressed to Emily Howland that almost was pleading for information on the family of Isaac Wood. (I am not quite sure who Isaac was, but Jethro Wood was the inventor of the cast iron plow and was married to Sylvia Howland.) Apparently, Emily had been indifferent to Frank’s questions, and she was the gatekeeper to finding what he desired. In 1924, Frank wrote an article for Auburn’s Advertiser-Journal about the last will and testament of Jethro and later published the “History of Jethro Wood, a Genius of His Times.” In the article, it says that Jethro was buried in the Howland family plot, so I can only think that his letter to Emily had something to do with this book.

Frank frequently used the newspapers to search or relate information. A letter to the editor might say that he was seeking information about family members. The Port Byron Chronicle ran a few of these letters and also carried Frank’s articles telling about his discoveries, such as when he wrote about Ebenezer Parks of east Venice, who lived to be 107 years old and died in 1847. Finding these little tidbits of info today is pure gold for the desktop researcher.

In addition to his genealogical work, Frank had a fascinating life. Frank was born in 1860 and his father was a surgeon in the Union army. His mother, Harriet Euphrasia Ingersol, served as a nurse in a smallpox ward in Washington, D.C. Later in the war, the family moved to New Orleans, where Dr. Skilton was the surgeon in chief of the cavalry. Later, the family moved to Mexico, where Frank served as consul under President Ulysses S. Grant. Harriet’s sister was killed by her own daughter in a murder-suicide in San Francisco, and there is so much more to this family. The Skilton records are now housed at Cornell University.

Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and the president of the Lock 52 Historical Society. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.

