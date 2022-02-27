Mentz: The history of the Gallt and Branch shirt company

If you were a woman in 1887 with good sewing skills and looking for employment, you could do no better than work at the Gallt and Branch Shirt Manufacturers of Port Byron.

William T. Gallt, of the village, and William M. Branch, of Brewster, joined forces after the Goodstock Manufacturing Co., a shirt manufacturing firm, relocated its shop to Syracuse in 1887. By November of the same year, the Gallt and Branch partnership was formalized and they purchased a building site on Main Street. Improvements made to that site were extensive and included the expansion of pipes under Main Street to be used as a tail race for their water-powered equipment. In February 1888, the firm applied for and was awarded the Pennant trademark for shirts, coats, jackets and overalls. By April 1888, additional space was rented in the adjacent Dixon building to allow greater capacity, with the goal of full occupancy by May.

Want ads were placed in newspapers from Rochester to Syracuse to attract a “first class” workforce by promising steady employment, good wages and cheap board. The Moravia Valley Register reported that Gallt and Branch paid substantially more per week to their workers compared to other Port Byron employers such as the Dougherty mincemeat factory and the Slayton cigar factory.

The company provided a Christmas holiday shutdown for its employees and was the first manufacturing plant to offer a Thanksgiving holiday. This was much to the delight of the editor of The Port Byron Chronicle, who in 1889 chided the other village manufacturers for not allowing their workers to attend the local Thanksgiving religious services.

By August 1895 it was announced that an additional expansion of the Main Street facility would be necessary due to the continued increase of business. A 60-foot-long, three-story addition to the existing building was contracted to be set up as a laundry with completion by Dec. 10 of the same year. This would result in a facility 150 feet in length and would be the largest building in town at that time.

This success is remarkable since our country was in the midst of the Panic of 1893. For six years, the national unemployment exceeded 10%. Agriculture no longer dominated the national economy, and few families were self-sufficient so they relied on selling their labor or goods in the local market. Women were freed to find employment that utilizing their sewing skills.

Newspaper reports indicate that the company was so overwhelmed with orders that many of the employees worked days and evenings to catch up. The factory was running at full capacity with more than 50 employees, making it one of the larger industries in the village.

All seemed well until mid-1899, when The Chronicle hinted at “recent difficulties.” In August 1899, The Cayuga Chief announced the surprising and upsetting news of the firm’s dissolution. Throughout the years several short-term, limited partnerships had been formed with others, but we have not been able to determine what actually caused the firm to go into receivership. William Branch was named as receiver. Inventory was sold off and advertisements were seen from Rochester to Syracuse for “Pennant shirts at half price.” When all the debts were paid, Mr. Gallt exited the business. The Gallt and Branch Shirt Manufacturing Co. was no more.

A new company was formed in March 1900 under the leadership of William Branch with increased capital from George Mead, Samuel Church and J.D. Mead. Christened as the “Bon Ton Shirt Co. of Port Byron” the new company was headquartered in the Main Street building and would continue to manufacture the Pennant brand. Soon, advertisements in the area appeared for “active lady agents” to sell an immense line of foreign and domestic fabrics for ladies’ waists and dresses.

The 1900 census reflects that the factory workforce remained stable, with about 60 people in the workforce. Buttonholers, ironers, shirt makers, dressmakers, washerwomen and shirt fabric cutters comprised the manufacturing population. In 1902, William Branch unexpectedly died of asthma in his apartment at the Howard House, leaving behind his wife, Armenia “Mena” and children. Mena then became the owner and actively ran the business with George Crighton as manager. When George traveled west to promote the business, Mena ran the day-to-day business.

In the early 1920s, we lose track of the Bon Ton Shirt Factory. The 1920 census does indicate dressmakers and robe factory workers as employed, but with the advancement of public transportation of the fast trolley to Auburn or Syracuse, we cannot determine where these folks were were employed.

Joyce Biss is a volunteer with the Lock 52 Historical Society. A longer version of this article, which she researched in addition to writing, appears in the winter 2022 issue of the society's newsletter. For more information, visit portbyronhistorical.org. Biss can be reached at joyce.e.biss@gmail.com.

