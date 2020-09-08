Meta-morphosis: Wide-ranging wellness business opens in downtown Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

AUBURN — MindBodyMeta is as inclusive as its name suggests, if not more so.

Located in Genesee Center in downtown Auburn, the business offers what owner Mo Moshaty summarized as "anything that can help someone get through life," she told The Citizen Friday.

"Our slogan is, 'For the whole body and being,'" she said. "If we're not taking care of every facet of a human being, we're not living up to that."

Moshaty, 43, is a licensed esthetician, master herbalist, experienced tarot card reader, certified aromatherapist and cognitive behavioral therapist, and screenwriter of horror and science fiction.

And MindBodyMeta has a little bit of all of that. The business offers skin care and nail services, from facials and body treatments to brow tints and manicures. It also sells products from the Auburn native's own handcrafted skin care line, as well as tinctures, fragrances and more. And the business is a meeting place for groups focused on mental health, spirituality and even horror fandom.

"This all adds up to who I am and what's gotten me through tough times in my life," Moshaty said.