Meta-morphosis: Wide-ranging wellness business opens in downtown Auburn

AUBURN — MindBodyMeta is as inclusive as its name suggests, if not more so.
Located in Genesee Center in downtown Auburn, the business offers what owner Mo Moshaty summarized as "anything that can help someone get through life," she told The Citizen Friday.
"Our slogan is, 'For the whole body and being,'" she said. "If we're not taking care of every facet of a human being, we're not living up to that."
Moshaty, 43, is a licensed esthetician, master herbalist, experienced tarot card reader, certified aromatherapist and cognitive behavioral therapist, and screenwriter of horror and science fiction.
And MindBodyMeta has a little bit of all of that. The business offers skin care and nail services, from facials and body treatments to brow tints and manicures. It also sells products from the Auburn native's own handcrafted skin care line, as well as tinctures, fragrances and more. And the business is a meeting place for groups focused on mental health, spirituality and even horror fandom.
"This all adds up to who I am and what's gotten me through tough times in my life," Moshaty said.
Moshaty, who co-owned skin studio EveryBody Skincare on William Street, began MindBodyMeta inside Little House of Shine on West Genesee Street Road last year. Hoping to expand into retail, with more women working by her side, she made the move downtown in August. She's joined by estheticians A'ja Gowing, Ashley Palamar and Tyanna Matheson at the space, which will hold a grand opening in October. Though the COVID-19 pandemic made the move challenging, it also makes MindModyMeta more essential, Moshaty said, as "we're all living through trauma in this moment."
One place at the business where people can alleviate their stress is Women And, a women's group that meets there two Fridays a month. It's been one of the most popular parts of MindBodyMeta so far, Moshaty said, offering caregivers like nurses and teachers a source of camaraderie. The group also speaks to another way the business is inclusive: Moshaty states on its front window and website that "MindBodyMeta will always support" gender equality, human rights, movements for racial justice and change, and mental health awareness.
"We want you to feel safe, supported and heard when you walk through our doors," the mission statement says. "To know that hate isn't welcome or entertained here."
The business also hosts Cards and Coffee from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sundays. A few tarot cards are selected, and participants share their interpretation of them, as well as the feelings they inspire. And from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, the business is the site of a women in horror group where participants watch movies, discuss their favorite horror media and more, Moshaty said.
For those who'd prefer an individual setting, Moshaty offers private cognitive behavioral therapy sessions, as well as tarot and oracle readings. She's been interested in tarot since she was a teenager attending Auburn High School, she said, and her interests in skin care, herbs and the rest of what makes up MindBodyMeta followed over the years. Most recent was her certification in cognitive behavioral therapy, which she obtained last fall. Its psychological framework adds an important piece to the inclusive approach her business takes to wellness, Moshaty said.
"Emotional intelligence is important," she said. "Seeing how we can benefit our children with that, and raise healthier, emotionally stable adults, is going to help us create a better world."
