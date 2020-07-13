Mettler: How the Red Cross is still serving Cayuga County

Upcoming blood drives

• 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn

• 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco

• Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, July 31, at First Baptist Church of Memphis, 1960 W. Genesee Turnpike, Elbridge

• 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1, First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn

• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, Union Springs Fire Department, 257 Cayuga St., Union Springs

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing, appointments for drives are required.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.