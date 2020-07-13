Mettler: How the Red Cross is still serving Cayuga County

The year 2020 has been full of changes, some better than others. The American Red Cross is no exception. I know folks in Cayuga County think we, the American Red Cross, have closed up shop and moved away and offer no services to the area. This is not accurate information; we are very much here!
You will note that there are multiple blood drives throughout the county each month. Red Cross still has active on-call volunteers to assist military families who have emergencies and need to connect with service personnel regarding family illness or death.
Cayuga County has representation from Red Cross on the Federal Emergency Management Agency food and shelter board through the United Way of Cayuga County office.
We also have a disaster team ready to spring into action for any disaster which may occur. This could be a house fire, flooding, wind sheers, ice storms, power outages, or tornadoes. Whatever the emergency is, the team is ready to be activated. It has been a few years since we have needed a shelter opened in Cayuga County, but should disaster strike, we are prepared to respond.
Having said all this, 2020 is a great year to be thankful for our neighbors and everyone’s safety. We are always seeking new members to our teams. Currently, we are members of One Red Cross through Rochester. In addition to Cayuga, the greater Rochester chapter is proud to serve the counties of Allegany, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates.
If you have any desire to give back to your community in any of the areas I’ve listed, please reach out to discuss what suits you best.
Please go to redcross.org/volunteer or email wcny.vsrecruitment@redcross.org.
You may not see a Red Cross sign in any window, but we are here and ready to lend a hand. Hope to hear from you soon, and be safe and healthy.
Sandi Mettler has been a Red Cross Disaster Services volunteer for more than 30 years, and currently serves as Cayuga County community volunteer leader. For more information, call (315) 234-2200.
