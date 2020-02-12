Meyers: Journalism is alive and well at Southern Cayuga

I arrived for my interview with Isis Binns, a senior in Bill Zimpfer’s journalism class. As I approached the high school office, I anticipated the questions Isis might ask about the King Ferry Food Pantry’s “Healthy Bodies Strong Minds” for her article to appear on the Southern Cayuga High School Source’s Facebook page. Isis was waiting, notebook in hand, and our interview lasted 30 minutes. I was so impressed with her questions and enthusiasm, I asked her if I could meet with her and another journalism student to discuss their work for The Southern Cayuga Source, the student newspaper, and their study of journalism. We laughed that the interviewee would become the interviewer at our next meeting.

When Isis and junior journalism student Wisteria Kirk met me in Bill Zimpfer’s class, we adjourned to the high school library for our interview. I began by asking them how they choose their topics. Isis said that frequently Mr. Zimpfer assigns the topic, as he had by suggesting her interview about the King Ferry Food Pantry. Wisteria noted that she regularly covered sports and school events. Isis covers school events and clubs with an emphasis on the arts. They both agreed that if they came up with topics or a specific angle on a topic, Mr. Zimpfer was interested.

