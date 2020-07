Haley Hofmann, of Sennett, has been selected to attend the Naval Academy Preparatory School and continue onto the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025. She currently serves as an aviation electrician's mate 3rd class petty officer in Coronado, California, where she works on helicopters. She graduated in 2017 after homeschooling for seven years. Haley is the daughter of Melissa and Jeff Hofmann, who are both Navy veterans as well.