LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of a member of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:
• Derrick Rocker, from Auburn, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion March 29 to the rank of major.
