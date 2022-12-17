Military Notes: Auburn National Guard member promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of a member of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:
• Thomas Camaj, from Auburn, and assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion Oct. 26 to the rank of staff sergeant.
