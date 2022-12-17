 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILITARY NOTES

Military Notes: Auburn National Guard member promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of a member of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:

• Thomas Camaj, from Auburn, and assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, received a promotion Oct. 26 to the rank of staff sergeant.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

