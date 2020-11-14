Military Notes: Auburn veteran commemorates Operation New Dawn

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. (retired) David Scott, veteran of the Army National Guard and veteran of the United States Navy Reserve, visited the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn on Veterans Day to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Operation New Dawn, the consolidation, liquidation and conclusion of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In addition to contributing as a founding sponsor of the U.S. Army’s first-ever combined museum, Scott is a twice decorated combat veteran of both the global war on terror as well as Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn. During 13 years of National Guard duty, Scott insisted on volunteering and subsequently deploying twice overseas in the midst of the crucial years of the war on terror.

The Auburn resident is a second-generation combat veteran and second generation, fifth-and-final component, U.S. Army. When Staff Sgt. Scott’s 13 years of experience are added to those of his late father, Command Sgt. Maj. Madison Scott, his family has a combined total of 54 years of service to all five of the components of the Army (Army, Army Reserve, Army civilian, Army National Guard, Army retired).