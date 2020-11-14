Military Notes: Auburn veteran commemorates Operation New Dawn

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. (retired) David Scott, veteran of the Army National Guard and veteran of the United States Navy Reserve, visited the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn on Veterans Day to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Operation New Dawn, the consolidation, liquidation and conclusion of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
In addition to contributing as a founding sponsor of the U.S. Army’s first-ever combined museum, Scott is a twice decorated combat veteran of both the global war on terror as well as Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn. During 13 years of National Guard duty, Scott insisted on volunteering and subsequently deploying twice overseas in the midst of the crucial years of the war on terror.
The Auburn resident is a second-generation combat veteran and second generation, fifth-and-final component, U.S. Army. When Staff Sgt. Scott’s 13 years of experience are added to those of his late father, Command Sgt. Maj. Madison Scott, his family has a combined total of 54 years of service to all five of the components of the Army (Army, Army Reserve, Army civilian, Army National Guard, Army retired).
Scott, a native of Columbus, Ohio, was awarded the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with hourglass and “M” device, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal with one campaign star for Operation New Dawn, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Commendation Medal during his tour of duty in the Army National Guard.
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
• Nikolaus Smith, from Moravia, and assigned to the Company D, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry received a promotion to the rank of private on Oct. 14.
• Clifton Warter, from Cato, and assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion received a promotion to the rank of private on Sept. 25.
• Naiomi Schoenfelder, from Auburn, and assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Sept. 30.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.
