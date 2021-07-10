 Skip to main content
Military Notes: Auburnian graduates from U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Nicholas Gino Alberici, of Auburn, recently graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U.S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag Merchant Marine.

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is one of five U.S. federal service academies. It educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers to serve the nation during peace and war. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their congressional representative or senator. Alberici was nominated by Rep. John Katko.

For more information, visit usmma.edu.

