SYRACUSE — New York Air National Guard Col. William McCrink, commander of the 174th Attack Wing, recently recognized airmen for their support of the response to the historic Christmas blizzard in Buffalo.

The airmen include Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Lawton, of Moravia, who served on the snow blower team. He led the team through the removal of 84,000 tons of snow from 91 miles of runway in Buffalo, beginning Dec. 24 and continuing for three days.

Lawton and the other airmen were given official wing challenge coins by McCrink recognizing their service.

"Thank you to everyone for giving up their time to support operations out west," McCrink said.

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the following:

• Lt. Col. Kevin Swab, from Auburn, serving with the 10th Area Command of the New York Guard, received the New York Pandemic Response Service Ribbon during recent unit training events between December and February.

