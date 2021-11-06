Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard member promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:
• Adam Short, from Cato, and assigned to the Company B, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Sept. 6.
