Military Notes: Cayuga County National Guard member promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of a member of the New York Army National Guard and Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:
• Junuh Waller, from Cato, and assigned to the A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on Dec. 10.
